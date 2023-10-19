Madrid Placed On Red Alert Due To Adverse Weather Conditions In The City

By Chris King • Updated: 19 Oct 2023 • 20:15

BAD weather caused the city of Madrid to be placed on red alert for diverse weather conditions at 3 pm this Thursday, October 19.

A tweet from the city’s authorities read: ‘This Thursday, October 19, starting at 3:00 p.m. The red alert is activated due to adverse weather conditions according to @AEMET_Esp. El Retiro and eight other city parks will remain closed’.

Record rainfall in Madrid

A record for rainfall that had stood for more than 100 years was broken in Madrid this Thursday, October 19.

The record for the maximum accumulation of rainfall in a single day was beaten when a total of 90.2 litres/m² was registered between 9 am and 6 pm by the Madrid -Retiro meteorological station, which is located in the centre of the capital.

As reported in a tweet from AEMET: ‘The #BorrascaAline is causing rain records. Madrid-Retiro stands out, with 90 l/m² from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. He has broken his absolute record in 24 hours in a series of more than a century. Three of the four wettest days in the capital have been recorded in the last two years’.

Previously, 87 litres/m² were registered in the city on September 21, 1972. On October 29, 2021, a total of 67.7 litres/m² were recorded, according to 20minutos.es.

During the DANA that hit the Community of Madrid last month, the Madrid -Retiro meteorological station registered 66.5 litres/m² on September 3.

One user posted video footage on X this evening showing vehicles on roads awash with water in Madrid. MJose @mjarandatorres wrote: ‘As the other time the AEMET got it right, I leave you a video of Madrid. As before, I agree with you that Madrid is a big city but the towns are not prepared for so much rain’.

Due to adverse weather conditions, traffic between Nuevos Ministerios and Atocha through the Sol tunnel was reportedly interrupted since 4.45 pm.

This incident affected services on lines C3 and C4 of the Metro. Travellers on these lines were reportedly being rerouted on the trains that travel between Nuevos Ministerios and Atocha through the Recoletos tunnel.

