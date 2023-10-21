Suspected Arsonist Strikes Again As Second Fire In 24 Hours Breaks Out In Valencia’s La Devesa de El Saler

By Chris King • Updated: 21 Oct 2023 • 18:29

Image of burned area in El Saler, Valencia. Credit: Twitter@AjuntamentVLC

ANOTHER fire was declared in La Devesa de El Saler natural park in the Valencian Community this Saturday, October 21.

Today’s blaze, which broke out around midday, was the ninth fire or attempt to ignite one noted since August and the second to occur in a 24-hour period, according to lasprovincias.es.

After receiving the alert, 11 fire crews were deployed to the location by the Emergency Coordination Centre, along with four specialised forestry units, three fire appliances, four environmental officers and two aerial resources, including an amphibious plane.

Situation 1 of the Special Plan Against the Risk of Forest Fires in the Valencian Community (PEIF) was put in place by the CCE.

El Casal d’Esplai hostel was evacuated as a precaution

As a preventive measure, the El Casal d’Esplai hostel was evacuated, with firefighters reporting that 18 people had to leave the building. The flow of traffic was also cut on the CV-500, specifically, from Km 8.5 to 15.

Posting on social media, María José Catalá, the mayor of Valencia, pointed out that she was ‘very aware’ of the fire breaking out.

She indicated that in an effort to coordinate the extinction work, the council was in permanent contact with the Department of the Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory and also the ‘112 CV’.

Muy pendientes del #IFSaler. Movilizados equipos de extinción. @AjuntamentVLC está en permanente contacto con la @GVAMediAmbient y @GVA112 para coordinar los trabajos. https://t.co/waHJCQjaIp — María José Catalá (@mjosecatala) October 21, 2023

A fire that broke out last night in the Devesa de El Saler area once again put the residents of the area on alert. They are said to currently be living in a permanent state of surveillance.

This led to the fire being spotted quickly which allowed the Fire Brigade to be notified and prevented the spread of the flames before they could cause any serious damage.

Locals believe the fires must be the work of an arsonist

It is widely believed among the local population that the outbreaks are intentional and are the work of an arsonist. Members of the Dehesa de El Saler Neighbourhood Association have urged all residents to be vigilant in the event of any suspicious activities they might observe.

Prior to Friday night’s fire, another one occurred on the evening of Tuesday 17, near Avenida Gola del Puchol, in the Sidi Saler area. It burned into the early hours of Wednesday.

Due to the close proximity of the blaze to nearby apartment blocks, the Emergency Centre decreed situation 1 of the Forest Fire Plan. This time it affected a forest classified as valuable which is protected for its environmental value.