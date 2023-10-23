Malaga – Magnificent City

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 23 Oct 2023 • 16:28

Malaga hosts Magnificient Cities

Malaga has hosted the presentation of the 3rd edition of ‘Magnificent Cities’, the initiative of Cervezas San Miguel, which invites visitors to and enjoy new experiences in the cities, and that runs until November 5, to highlight gastronomy, leisure, trade and local talent.

Malaga has joined the event for the 3rd year, which has already been enjoyed in Barcelona, Lleida and San Sebastian, and will next move on to Bilbao, Burgos, Pamplona and Valencia throughout the year. The initiative aims to strengthen the emotional connection of citizens with local businesses and shops to promotelocal pride by supporting local commerce.

As a novelty, this year ‘Magnificent Cities’ recognises and promotes the figure of the hotelier, so it will award the Magnificent Hotelier in each city, who, for their charisma and their commitment to local produce, is a benchmark in local gastronomy.

For the first time, the award in Malaga has gone to Juan Manzano, owner of the emblematic Restaurant ‘María’ on the Paseo Marítimo opposite the Parque del Oeste, which has been offering quality dishes such as sardines, coquinas or anchovies to all those locals and tourists who want to enjoy a day of food on the beach.

Also new this year is the Half Portion Route, in which consumers, until November 5, will be able to enjoy dishes inspired by the essence of the city, to be paired with San Miguel Magna beer. In Malaga there are 45 gastronomic establishments, bars and restaurants that have joined this Route, and which will compete for their Media Ración to be the winner of the vote of the professional and popular jury – diners can cast their vote in each participating establishment.

The first step in the journey begins in the city’s bars, shops and magnificent spaces where, by buying one of the beers from San Miguel’s Magna range, participants have the chance to win different prizes through a pincode or scratch card that is included on the label of each beer and uploaded to the ‘Magnificent Cities’website.

The consumer will instantly know if they have won a voucher worth €30 or €50 to spend in the shops and bars participating in the campaign. In addition, there is also the chance to win double tickets for different leisure experiences in Malaga, such as VIP tickets for Unicaja and Malaga Football Club matches or tickets for concerts in different venues in the city.