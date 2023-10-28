Clinical trials in Spain using MRNA vaccines showed up to 45 per cent survival rates from pancreatic and skin cancer

By Chris King • Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 19:04

Image of gloved hand holding a vial of mRNA vaccine. Credit: Spencerbdavis/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

THE survival rates of patients with pancreatic cancer and melanoma have increased by up to 45 per cent during the trial phase of a new mRNA vaccine.

This result was revealed by José Gómez Rial, the head of the Immunology Service of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela.

He was speaking on Friday, October 27, while attending the XX International Balmis Knows Vaccine Update Conference in Almeria , which started on Wednesday 25.

After carrying out the Phase two clinical trials, the progress in immunotherapy and vaccines to treat cancer in recent years offered ‘very promising’ results said Rial.

In some types of tumors, such as melanoma and pancreatic cancer – which until now can be lethal in humans – the trail results showed an increase of up to 45 per cent in survival he explained, as reported by larazon.es .

‘The immune system is a precision tool in cancer therapy’, the expert summarized. Rial referred to these new messenger RNA platforms as a great hope since they allow the development of personalized vaccines against various types of tumors with a high effectiveness.

Which vaccines are already being used to combat cancer?

As for vaccination to prevent cancer, the immunology expert recalled that there are already two vaccines available. One is the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which is used to treat several types of cancer in both sexes. The second is the hepatitis B vaccine, which fights liver cancer.

In addition, José Gómez Rial explained that a new vaccine used to combat the Epstein-Barr virus, will represent a ‘significant leap’ in the medical world. The virus is an infection that causes many complications and is linked to cancers of all types.

During the meeting in Almeria, the assembled health experts analyzed the latest news of the current anti-flu campaign. They also discussed the future of meningococcal vaccination and the changes in the children’s calendar, among other topics.