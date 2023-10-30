By Chris King •
Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 17:34
Image of Shamrock Rovers' Tallaght Stadium.
Credit: Vincenzo.togni/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
One of the hottest prospects in Irish football has attracted the attention of LaLiga giants Real Madrid.
According to irishmirror.ie, 17-year-old Shamrock Rovers star Naj Razi is also on the radar of top Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea after making five appearances for the first team this season.
The attacking midfielder has already been crowned the Under-17 player of the year by the FIA and represented the Republic of Ireland in Hungary during this year’s Under-17 European Championships.
His nation eventually bowed out in the quarter-finals after being beaten 3-0 by Spain. Scouts from Real Madrid were apparently monitoring players at the tournament and earmarked Razi as a young talent of particular interest for the future.
Speaking after the finals in August, one of his teammates at Shamrock Rovers predicted a big future for Razi. ‘He looks very good for such a young man. He has great confidence on the ball and great ability’, commented midfielder Dylan Watts.
‘You could see it in training and now he’s starting to get a few minutes on the pitch. He looks like a really talented footballer and I think he’s going to have a real good future in the game’, he added.
Razi is slowly making his presence felt in more games for the Irish champions after making his first-team debut in the FAI Cup loss to Dundalk back in July.
He also featured in both legs of the UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying matches with Hungary’s Ferencvaros in the summer.
The youngster made an appearance as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at UCD in September and also played the full 45 minutes of the second half of the recent Hoops match with Drogheda United which Rovers won 5-0.
Shamrock Rovers wrapped up the Premier Division title last Friday 27 after beating St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 away from home but Razi played no part in the game.
He was an unused sub for that game just as he was in five other matches previously, while also warming the bench for the two Champions League matches against Breidablik.
