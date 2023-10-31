By Kevin Fraser •
Published: 31 Oct 2023
Malaga Christmas Lights 2023
As has been tradition for years now, Malaga is preparing for the arrival of the Christmas lights in Malaga and especially in Calle Larios.
Every Christmas season, thousands of people come to see this amazing Christmas light show and enjoy the atmosphere of the city dancing to the rhythm of the music while Calle Marqués de Larios is lit up with thousands of points of light.
The swithching on of the lights this year will be held on the last Friday of the month, November 24 at 7pm. The decorations will have more than 1.3 million bulbs and last year’s shows will be repeated, such as the lighting up of Malaga Cathedral and the drone show.
Malaga City Council has not yet confirmed the switch-on times for the lights for this season, but it most likely will be similar to last year: from 6.30pm to midnight, except on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, when it will be extended until 2am. There will also be a light show at Malaga Cathedral, which will have three daily shows: at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.
In addition, as in previous years, a drone show is scheduled to take place in various parts of the city. The date has not yet been confirmed, although it is known that there will be three performances during the weekend: at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in sales and marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially for Marriott Vacation Club before going into real estate sales 4 years ago. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.
