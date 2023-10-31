Olympic standard swimming pool for Mijas

By John Smith • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 10:55

Mayor Josele González and colleagues in the empty pool Credit: Mijas Council

SWIMMERS in La Cala de Mijas can look forward to enjoying an Olympic standard swimming pool, work on which has just been completed.

Although there is still no water in the pool, which may be appropriate because of the drought restrictions, the current mayor of Mijas, Josele González hosted a press conference at the site on Monday October 30, possibly his last official appearance as a vote of No Confidence in his leadership was due on Thursday November 2.

Budgeted to cost €3.6 million, the pool was expected to be completed and open towards the end of 2022 according to the mayor when he announced the project in February 2021 so, there has clearly been a significant delay in construction.

There is a 50 metre long indoor pool which is heated to a constant temperature of between 24 and 30 degrees and will be ideal not just for swimmers but also for aquatic competitions with a stand which can seat 500 spectators.

There are female, male and mixed changing rooms and the building boasts offices, a reception area, meeting room, first aid room and areas where other sports and pastimes such as pilates, judo and general training can take place.