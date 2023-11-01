Arsenal enter the race for Sporting Lisbon’s talented young African defender

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 22:11

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

ARSENAL are reported to have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon right-back, Geny Catamo.

The 22-year-old Mozambique international defender has been consolidating his place in the Portuguese side of late with some excellent performances.

Catamo grabbed the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Boavista in the Liga Portugal fixture at Bessa on Tuesday, October 31. An unbeaten Sporting are currently joint-top of the table with Benfica and Porto but have a game in hand.

He put his team ahead in the 37th minute when Matheus Reis spotted him unmarked close to the back post. A superb pass saw Catamo’s left foot connect with the ball and his shot flew into the net.

Despite being left-footed, the young star has been playing in the Leonine team as a full-back or even right-winger when required.

After unsuccessful loan spells at V. Guimarães and Marítimo, he earned a place in the squad on merit after a very positive pre-season. Catamo has already participated in 13 games this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Are any other Premier League clubs interested in Catamo?

His ability to cover the entire right flank, combined with a technique that makes him very strong in one-on-one situations has subsequently attracted the attention of several English clubs. Coupled with a desire to shoot at goal, Catamo could well be headed to the Premier League in the near future.

According to the footballtransfers.com, sources informed them along with the Gunners, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the young African’s development in Lisbon.

He arrived in the Portuguese capital from Amora in 2019, signing a contract until 2025. It is believed he has a release clause of €60 million. His country has already secured a place in the Africa Cup of Nations, which will place him on an even bigger pedestal.