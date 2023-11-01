Storm Ciaran Sparks Supermarket Scramble

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 16:19

Image of empty supermarket shelves. Credit: Orlowski Designs LLC/Shutterstock.com

WHILE Europe braces itself against Storm Ciaran, which is expected to last for several days, many have resorted to panic-buying, leaving supermarket shelves bare.

With weather warnings issued by the UK Government, the Channel Islands in particular has seen an outbreak of panic buying not seen since the height of the pandemic. This comes as meteorologists declared a red alert due to the imminent arrival of Storm Ciaran, promising fierce force 11 gusts, writes Metro.

Intense Winds Predicted

This storm, the third to be named this year, is advancing towards the islands situated off France’s north-western shoreline. The local governing bodies of Jersey and Guernsey are cautioning inhabitants not to venture out if at all possible in light of the imminent severe weather, anticipated to escalate by tomorrow.

Unprecedented Weather Scale

The force 11 wind intensity is just a step below hurricane level on the Beaufort Scale. As a result, images of emptied store racks on these islands are circulating online, especially after the Co-op cautioned potential interruptions to their supply chain due to aggressive sea conditions.

A spokesperson on behalf of Co-op told British media, ‘We would like to reassure shoppers that steps are being taken to minimise any negative impact.’

Social Media

An islander from Guernsey posted on X, previously known as Twitter, remarking that the current situation evokes memories of the response to the Covid crisis. The weather experts on the islands anticipate winds to hover around force nine, translating to a significant gale, for the majority of Thursday.

Precautionary Measures

All government-managed educational institutions on the islands will remain shut on Thursday. Additionally, Jersey, Guernsey, and Alderney airports will also be closed. Waves soaring over 30 feet are forecasted to batter Guernsey’s western coastline, likely causing inundation in regions like St Peter Port.

Official Alerts

Guernsey’s official governmental portal issued an advisory stating: ‘Based on latest forecasts, which are regularly being reviewed, severe weather is due to arrive on Wednesday [November 1] with the worst of the storm predicted to hit in the early hours of Thursday [November 2].

‘Significant disruption is expected during these times. With predicted winds of up to 95mph, islanders are being advised to stay at home if possible and not travel unless essential.’

Storm Ciaran comes hot on the heels of Storm Babet which caused numerous deaths in the UK, and resulted in the flooding of approximately 2,150 properties.