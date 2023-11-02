One European Hotspot Delivers Death Knell To Wheeled Luggage

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Nov 2023 • 18:53

TOURISTS going to one of Europe’s most popular destinations may fall foul of its new rules as it has announced the end of the road for wheeled luggage.

Dubrovnik Takes A Stand

In a move that echoes through the cobbled streets of Dubrovnik, the historic city has drawn a line in the sand. As of last month, the clatter of wheeled suitcases will no longer reverberate through the UNESCO World Heritage site of the old town.

This landmark decision was brought in amidst a growing outcry from locals, who complained that the rumble of rolling luggage was an unbearable intrusion on their peaceful existence.

The Luggage Dilemma

Wheeled suitcases, once hailed as a travel revolution, have fallen out of favour in this corner of Croatia. Dubrovnik, known as ‘the Dalmatian Athens’, has taken decisive steps to preserve its tranquillity. While the city council have not imposed an outright ban, the ruling does mean that tourists must now carry their luggage or make use of the newly offered porter services provided by hotels.

Innovative Solutions Planned

Aiming to tackle the issue head-on, the City Council, led by Mayor Mato Frankovic, is also planning a logistics hub at the city’s airport. This facility will manage the transport of luggage directly to tourist accommodations. ‘We have been forced to make this decision,’ the mayor explained, addressing the multitude of complaints from residents disturbed by the noise.

Preserving Heritage And Peace

Additional regulations complementing the suitcase ban include a prohibition on shirtless wandering within the old town and climbing onto monuments. These rules form part of a broader initiative to maintain a sense of decorum and ensure the residents’ peace is not disturbed.

It appears that Dubrovnik is at the forefront of a sustainable tourism model, it remains to be seen whether other European destinations adopt the same resident-friendly protocol.