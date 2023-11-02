Storm Domingos forecast to bring strong winds and rain to parts of Portugal this weekend

By Chris King • Published: 02 Nov 2023 • 23:39

Image of a rough sea with big waves. Credit: Peter Wollinga/Shutterstock.com

A new storm that is brewing in the Atlantic is forecast to arrive in Portugal by the weekend.

AEMET, the Spanish Meteorological Agency, has christened this latest depression Storm Domingos. It is currently moving eastwards and is expected to reach southern Ireland on November 4.

Although the experts have predicted that mainland Portugal will not be directly affected by the storm, a cold front associated with it is forecast cross the territory on Saturday 4.

That can lead to periods of heavy and persistent rain in northern and central parts of the country during the night and morning.

This could be especially on the coast and in mountainous regions, gradually changing to showers from the afternoon onwards.

Domingos will significantly impact the northern coast of Spain and the Bay of Biscay region, with very strong wind causing extremely rough sea conditions.

Will Storm Domingos affect the south of Portugal?

Some periods of rainfall are expected in the south of Portugal, especially during Saturday afternoon, but it will generally be moderate to light, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The wind will intensify from the end of Friday 3, blowing strongly from the southwest on the west coast. To the north of Cape Espichel, gusts could even reach 75 to 85 km/h. At times, they could become very strong in the highlands, with gusts of up to 110 km/h.

From the morning onwards, the wind will gradually turn westwards, decreasing in intensity from the end of Saturday afternoon.

Rough seas are expected on Saturday

A new increase in maritime agitation is forecast from Saturday afternoon on the west coast, with a peak in intensity expected to occur between the end of the afternoon and the end of the morning of Sunday 5.

Northwest waves of up to seven or even nine metres in height are predicted, remaining above five metres until the end of the morning of Monday 6.

The cold front of the aforementioned frontal system is expected to cross the Madeira archipelago during the end of Saturday 4, although without severity.

However, Madeira and Porto Santo will experience rough seas, with the northwesterly winds again causing waves of up to five or six metres in height on Sunday 5, as reported by infocul.pt.