Speaking European – Jitka Faull

By EWN • Published: 03 Nov 2023 • 12:23

SPAIN is a melting pot of nationals from different countries and due to its membership of the European Union, attracts residents from the 26 members as well as other countries as well.

Each week, we plan to speak to a European who has made the decision to settle here and for this, the first of an ongoing series we spoke to Jitka Faull from the Czech Republic who now lives between Estepona and Marbella.

Jitka moved to Spain with her English partner after they spent time in both London and then Florida but when they experienced problems with securing their green cards, decided to move back to Europe.

“What we wanted was somewhere that was warm but within easy travelling distance of both London and Prague, so we settled on the Costa del Sol which has the added bonus of an extended European expat community” she explained.

Adding “I love it here and although a I work hard, there is such a lot to do and I enjoy cycling, golf, padel and working out as well as the gastronomy and just being with the many friends we have made.

Jitka spent several years working with different real estate agents but branched out and set up her own agency Centrum Marbella which caters mainly for Czech and Slovak clients who want to own property in Spain and feel comfortable dealing with someone who speaks their language.

“Naturally I miss my family but I can say for sure that I don’t miss commuting and now have a really wide range of friends particularly from Spain, UK, Czech Republic, Belgium and Sweden so I am really glad we made the move.”