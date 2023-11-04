DGT Fine For Misusing Fog Lights

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 15:08

Image of car fog lights. Credit: Michael from Calgary, AB, Canada/creative Commons Attribution 2.0

DRIVERS, do you know the cost of not using one’s car fog lights correctly? With the onset of winter and storms currently battering Spain, it’s good to be well informed.

When bad weather hits and road visibility is impaired, drivers need to make sure that they are clearly seen by other road users. However, it’s also good to know what the Guardia Civil and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) expect in regard to the correct lighting to use on one’s vehicle, writes neomotor.

The beginning of November has heralded in shorter daylight hours and the Guardia Civil, in conjunction with the DGT has highlighted the need for the proper use of vehicle lights.

This week, the Spanish driving authority has released safe driving tips, including a crucial reminder about the correct use of fog lights in order to be safe and also avoid financial penalties.

Vehicle Lighting Equals Safety

The DGT’s data from 2022 revealed that 34 per cent of road fatalities occurred during dim light conditions, specifically from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am. This statistic underscores the significance of vehicle lighting for safety. It is advisable for those with halogen lamps to carry a spare bulb kit, ensuring continuous proper lighting and a safer journey.

The Cost Of Non-Compliance

Driving with defective lights, particularly from sunset to sunrise, is not only hazardous but also costly. The Road Safety Law stipulates active lighting during these hours. Non-compliance, as enforced by the Guardia Civil, does not affect points but carries a fine of €200. With winter’s arrival, a car’s lighting system check is a prudent measure.

Fog Light Fines Explained

Fog lights should be used in low visibility conditions, and is not exclusively limited to foggy conditions. Incorrect usage, either by omission or misuse, can lead to the same fine of €200. A guide from the Guardia Civil clarifies the correct conditions for their use.

According to the Guardia Civil the guide lines for driving in heavy rain state:

It is mandatory to drive with the parking and dipped lighting on

The front fog can be turned on but not the rear

The rear fog light only when there is very heavy rain

The Guardia Civil and the DGT are vigilant in ensuring Spanish drivers adhere to traffic regulations. Remember, it’s not just about following rules—it’s about ensuring your safety and that of others on the road. The adage ‘better safe than sorry’ couldn’t be more apt when it comes to DGT fines.