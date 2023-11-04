Four autonomous regions of Spain on red alert for high waves as Storm Domingos arrives

By Chris King • Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 23:49

Image of sign warning of bad weather in Portugal. Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

A total of 14 autonomous communities of Spain have been issued warnings due to the arrival of Storm Domingos this Sunday, November 5.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Asturias, Galicia, Cantabria and the Basque Country are at extreme risk and have been issued with red alerts. Coastal phenomena including waves of between eight and 11 metres are predicted.

An orange weather warning will be in force for the Canary Islands for the same reason, but at a lower level. Parts of Andalucia, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Region of Murcia will be under a yellow alert due to high waves.

Yellow warnings for strong winds are in place in Andalucia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, the Region of Murcia, La Rioja and the Valencian Community.

Gusts of wind in these regions could reach up to 90 km/h or even 100 km/h. Galicia will also be affected by rain for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 04-11-2023 hasta 10-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/BJMi5rYxvU — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 4, 2023

Which regions will the rain affect most?

Cloudy skies are forecast to predominate this Sunday in the Pyrenees, the Cantabrian slope and the northern half of the Atlantic coast. Rain will affect the central Pyrenees, Galicia, western Castilla y León, eastern Cantabrian and the Strait.

Rainfall will be more intense in western Galicia, where it will be accompanied by occasional storms, without ruling out hail. This could become locally persistent, detailed AEMET.

Although expected to be weak, dispersed and occasional, rain is not ruled out on the rest of the Atlantic and Cantabrian coastlines.

Furthermore, except in the Pyrenees, rain is not expected to affect the rest of the eastern third of the mainland or the Balearic Islands, where there are forecast to be generally slightly cloudy skies.

Will this weather reach the Canary Islands?

In the Canary Islands, increasing cloudiness and rainfall are expected in the north, without ruling out that they will be persistent in high areas of La Palma. With less probability, there could be weak rainfall in the south of the islands.

Snow is predicted to fall at altitudes of between 1,600/2,000 metres in the Pyrenees. There is a low probability of snowfall, at 1,700/2,000 metres in the northern Iberian and Central system, and at 1,400/1,600 metres in the Cantabrian mountain range.

Temperatures will tend to increase in the northeast of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, and will remain unchanged in the Canary Islands. They will decrease in the rest of the country, more markedly in the western third.