Windstorm Wreaks Havoc in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 14:00

Nature's Fury Unleashed in Murcia. Image: 112 Murcia

OCTOBER 2 and 3  brought numerous incidents to the Region of Murcia due to strong winds that kept the entire region on high alert.

The Valley of Guadalentín, Lorca, Águilas, the Northwest, Campo de Cartagena, and Mazarrón were under an orange weather warning until midnight of October 2, while the latter region transitioned to a yellow warning by 10 PM. The Vega del Segura and Altiplano also shifted to a yellow warning.

The Region of Murcia’s Emergency Coordination Centre, 112, reported a total of 233 calls, with 181 incidents attributed to strong winds or coastal phenomena. Most of these incidents were related to road obstructions, fallen trees, and flying objects. In Yecla, reduced visibility led to an accident.

Image:112 Murcia

The Mundo River source also witnessed a spectacular sight as the powerful wind reversed the waterfall’s flow. While Murcia was the most affected municipality with 18 incidents, Yecla, Molina de Segura, and Cehegín had four each.

The waterfall’s flow reversed!


In Caravaca de la Cruz, the strong winds damaged the weather vane atop the Torre de los Pastores (bell tower of the Church of La Concepción). As a result of the damage, the vane broke and fell to La Corredera, though no injuries were reported.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

