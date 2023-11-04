Windstorm Wreaks Havoc in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Nov 2023 • 14:00

OCTOBER 2 and 3 brought numerous incidents to the Region of Murcia due to strong winds that kept the entire region on high alert.

The Valley of Guadalentín, Lorca, Águilas, the Northwest, Campo de Cartagena, and Mazarrón were under an orange weather warning until midnight of October 2, while the latter region transitioned to a yellow warning by 10 PM. The Vega del Segura and Altiplano also shifted to a yellow warning.

The Region of Murcia’s Emergency Coordination Centre, 112, reported a total of 233 calls, with 181 incidents attributed to strong winds or coastal phenomena. Most of these incidents were related to road obstructions, fallen trees, and flying objects. In Yecla, reduced visibility led to an accident.

The Mundo River source also witnessed a spectacular sight as the powerful wind reversed the waterfall’s flow. While Murcia was the most affected municipality with 18 incidents, Yecla, Molina de Segura, and Cehegín had four each.

💧¡Cascada al revés! El fuerte viento propicia este efecto en la cascada del Nacimiento del Río Mundo. 🌧️Cantidades de lluvia superiores a los 45l/m² en lo que llevamos de día. No es descartable un reventón en las próximas jornadas. 🎥 https://t.co/038cLX9uNm #Albacete #meteoAB pic.twitter.com/6vQT3ubPg6 — Meteo⚡Hellín (@MeteoHellin) November 2, 2023

In Caravaca de la Cruz, the strong winds damaged the weather vane atop the Torre de los Pastores (bell tower of the Church of La Concepción). As a result of the damage, the vane broke and fell to La Corredera, though no injuries were reported.

