Community Comments – 2000

Earlier this week, the thorny matter of 90/180 raised its head as one newspaper reported that Spain still wants to appeal to the European Union to allow British passport holders to spend 180 continuous days out of 360 in Spain.

Whilst this seems unlikely, we posed the question on the web as to whether this is a good idea and if it is even feasible and received the following comments;

Robert Faraday

The rule is not exclusive to the UK.

Johm

Why should Brits get special treatment. Spain should try and attract more visitors from within the EU.

Rosie

They cannot change that rule.

It’s a common rule for all the Schengen states, since there are no borders, any exception could travel to the other Schengen countries unchallenged.

It will not happen, Brexit means Brexit.

Welbourn

Will the snowbirds be taking the Winter Fuel Allowance whilst spending the winter months in Spain.? A benefit denied to resident pensioners.

Brian Rae

No

Sheree Ruiz

Over-tourism and unruly tourists are a problem in many tourist places in Spain. The 90/180 rule may help that situation if most of the tourists are from the UK. If UK people are still complaining about a rule that applies to all 3rd countries, they should have thought about that before they shot themselves in the foot.

Richard Baylor

Spain has no say in the matter. The rule is not only for the brits. They made their decision now live with the consequences.

Road visibility

Hi, I have nothing against cyclists, in fact I admire them training for La Vuelta, going up and down these hills in Spain.

But are their lives worth less than about Euros 50?

They wear dark or black clothing and are not very easy to see when they go out of the bright sun into a shaded area on the road.

It only costs about Euros 50 for front and rear flashing lights and a High Vis Bolero Jacket that is reflective and fluorescent.

I would like to see Trafico introduce compulsory lights on bikes at all times.

We motorists have to wear a High Vis Jacket if we exit the car on the highway. and also most cars now have running lights. Please cyclists spend a little cash to perhaps save your life.

Regards John from Terreros.

Greta Thunberg

I wish I had been as smart, and had the guts to speak out, as did that stupid little girl .

Allow me via Wiki to inform you that Thunberg’s rise to world fame made her a leader in the climate activist community. She also faced heavy criticism, much of it mocking her as a naïve teenager. Thunberg’s influence on the world stage has been described by The Guardian and other media outlets as the “Greta effect”. She has received numerous honours and awards, including an honorary Fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, inclusion in Time’s 100 most influential people, being the youngest Time Person of the Year, inclusion in the Forbes list of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women (2019), and multiple nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Not bad for a ” stupid little girl ” hey Philip

John Little

Greta Thunberg is a grifter and punk little woke chick. Who’s fifteen inutes of fame are over…hopefully.

D Bath

Clock Change

I believed that the decision of whether to change at all and to which time zone was to be left to individual countries.

Neil Friday