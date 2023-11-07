Senda the Lifesaver: Alicante’s Paw Patrol Hero

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 19:00

SENDA, a heroic member of the Firefighters’ Canine Section in Alicante, recently accomplished a remarkable feat by rescuing an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had been lost in a thicket for seven hours. Guided by her handler, Narciso Ayuso, Senda utilised her exceptional sense of smell and the ‘man trailing’ technique to locate the missing woman in just ten minutes.

Dedicated Dogs of the Firefighters’ Canine Section

Senda is one of the ten highly skilled dogs in the Firefighters’ Canine Section, and for her, such rescues are routine tasks. According to Ayuso, ‘Dogs find fulfilment when they serve a purpose,’ and this is how Senda plays her part.

Assisted by a concerned neighbour who reported the incident promptly, Senda successfully tracked the elderly woman. Senda’s quick success is primarily due to her ability to locate scents with precision. The importance of acting within the first 24 hours is emphasised, as it allows the dogs to work with fresher scents and greatly improves their tracking capabilities. Senda’s name, meaning ‘path’ in Spanish, is symbolic and reflective of her destiny to follow and blaze trails.

