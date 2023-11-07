Senda the Lifesaver: Alicante’s Paw Patrol Hero

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 19:00
The Heroic Canine Rescuer of Alicante
Image: Sección Canina Bomberos Alicante
SENDA, a heroic member of the Firefighters’ Canine Section in Alicante, recently accomplished a remarkable feat by rescuing an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had been lost in a thicket for seven hours. Guided by her handler, Narciso Ayuso, Senda utilised her exceptional sense of smell and the ‘man trailing’ technique to locate the missing woman in just ten minutes.
Senda is one of the ten highly skilled dogs in the Firefighters’ Canine Section, and for her, such rescues are routine tasks. According to Ayuso, ‘Dogs find fulfilment when they serve a purpose,’ and this is how Senda plays her part.
Assisted by a concerned neighbour who reported the incident promptly, Senda successfully tracked the elderly woman. Senda’s quick success is primarily due to her ability to locate scents with precision. The importance of acting within the first 24 hours is emphasised, as it allows the dogs to work with fresher scents and greatly improves their tracking capabilities. Senda’s name, meaning ‘path’ in Spanish, is symbolic and reflective of her destiny to follow and blaze trails.
For more Costa Blanca news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.