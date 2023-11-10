By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Nov 2023 • 13:14

The British Tourist: Loyal Connoisseurs of the Costa Blanca. Image: IgorAleks /Shutterstock.com

These sun-seekers are a fascinating bunch, and their preferences paint a vivid picture of holiday bliss.

They are a jet-setting legion arriving on 21 different routes from every nook and cranny of the UK.

In this grand mosaic of travel, Manchester emerges as the crowned champion, generously dispatching the largest contingent of holidaymakers.

London comes in second spot.

But what truly sets these Brits apart is their unwavering loyalty to the Costa Blanca experience.

It’s not just a one-time affair; it’s a love story that keeps blossoming.

80 per cent of them, like clockwork, planning to recreate the magic of 2023 in 2024

Research shows the British tourist in these parts is no ordinary holidaymaker.

They’re not just dipping their toes; they’re diving into travel packages that promise more than a fleeting affair by staying more than a week at a time on the Costa Blanca.

The results have been confirmed by sources from the tourism sector during the World Travel Market (WTM), the London Tourism Fair, where destinations and companies, with the help of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, went to test what the British want and what they are looking for.