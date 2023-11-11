Increase in IUC causes increase in sales of old cars to dealers in Portugal

By Chris King • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 15:59

Image of cars in Portugal. Credit: meowKa/Shutterstock.com

SALES of old cars to dealers are reportedly on the increase in Portugal.

Since the government announced it was increasing the Single Circulation Tax (IUC) in 2024, more than 400,000 motorists have already signed a petition against the measure that was published in the 2024 State Budget, according to cmjornal.pt, citing Jornal de Notícias.

A maximum of €25 per year will be placed on cars and motorcycles registered before July 2007, and the tax will be progressive. The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by vehicles into the environment is instrumental in paying this tax.

As confirmed by the Portuguese Automobile Trade Association (APCA), more customers are turning up at dealers trying to sell their cars in order to. ‘reduce the impact of what could happen’ with the progressive increase in tax.

Nuno Silva, the APCA president, disagrees with the new OE2024 measure and suggested more incentives. ‘If people have older cars, it’s because they can’t afford to buy more modern vehicles. There has to be an incentive, it’s not enough to increase the tax’, he explained to the news outlet.

Second-hand car dealers will experience many difficulties in selling older cars, and will end up closing, suggested Silva. ‘When people start selling their vehicles it’s because they don’t want to pay more expensive IUC. But others won’t buy these vehicles either, which will cause the cars to continue to depreciate in value’, he continued.

A ‘provisional suspension’ of the tax for at least one year, with the aim of easing the establishments’ bills, was a good idea said the APCA.