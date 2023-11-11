Increase in IUC causes increase in sales of old cars to dealers in Portugal

By Chris King •
Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 15:59
Image of cars in Portugal.
Credit: meowKa/Shutterstock.com
SALES of old cars to dealers are reportedly on the increase in Portugal.
Since the government announced it was increasing the Single Circulation Tax (IUC) in 2024, more than 400,000 motorists have already signed a petition against the measure that was published in the 2024 State Budget, according to cmjornal.pt, citing Jornal de Notícias.
A maximum of €25 per year will be placed on cars and motorcycles registered before July 2007, and the tax will be progressive. The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by vehicles into the environment is instrumental in paying this tax.
As confirmed by the Portuguese Automobile Trade Association (APCA), more customers are turning up at dealers trying to sell their cars in order to. ‘reduce the impact of what could happen’ with the progressive increase in tax.
Nuno Silva, the APCA president, disagrees with the new OE2024 measure and suggested more incentives. ‘If people have older cars, it’s because they can’t afford to buy more modern vehicles. There has to be an incentive, it’s not enough to increase the tax’, he explained to the news outlet.
Second-hand car dealers will experience many difficulties in selling older cars, and will end up closing, suggested Silva. ‘When people start selling their vehicles it’s because they don’t want to pay more expensive IUC. But others won’t buy these vehicles either, which will cause the cars to continue to depreciate in value’, he continued.
A ‘provisional suspension’ of the tax for at least one year, with the aim of easing the establishments’ bills, was a good idea said the APCA.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.