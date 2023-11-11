Mallorca Hosts Prestigious Women’s Golf Event

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Nov 2023 • 14:28

Mallorca Ladies Golf presentation. Credit: MallorcaGOpen/X

Mallorca, the crown jewel of the Balearic Islands, is gearing up for a spectacular showcase of talent and skill in the world of women’s golf.

The Son Muntaner golf course is set to host the first edition of the Mallorca Ladies Golf from November 16 to 18. This event marks a significant moment as the penultimate tournament on the European circuit before the grand finale on the Costa del Sol, writes Ultima Hora.

Seventy-two of Europe’s finest golfers will grace the tournament, including 64 players from the women’s European tour and 8 special guests. The competition, a 54-hole stroke play without a cut, promises to be a thrilling display of sportsmanship and golfing mastery.

Edwin Weindorfer, the driving force behind this prestigious tournament, emphasised the significance of Son Muntaner as a perfect backdrop for female golfers to excel. He went on to say that the Son Muntaner golf course ‘offers the perfect setting for European female golfers to shine and inspire the next generation of athletes.’

This statement underscores the importance of the tournament not just as a competition, but as a future goal for other aspiring athletes.

This year’s European golf circuit encompasses 30 official tournaments, with Mallorca hosting its debut tournament. The circuit kicked off with the Magical Kenya Open and is set to conclude on November 23 in Andalucia’s Costa del Sol, home to the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

With events in 21 countries and a staggering global prize fund of €35 million, the circuit is a testament to the growing popularity of women’s golf.

The official presentation of the Mallorca event was a star-studded affair, attended by prominent figures such as Palma City Council’s Javier Bonet, the first deputy mayor of Tourism, Innovation, Culture, Esports, Restoration and Municipal Coordination.

Also in attendance was Pere Joan Planas, director of Tourism Strategy of the Balearic Government. Other notable attendees included Francisco Vila, CEO of Arabella Hotels e Inversiones de Espana, SA (AHEISA), Bernardino Jaume, president of the Balearic Golf Federation, and professional golfers Nuria Iturrioz and Luna Sobron.

With a prize pool of €400,000, the Mallorca Ladies Golf is not just a tournament, it is a celebration of the spirit and talent of women in golf.

As the Balearic Islands continue to emerge as a hub for top-tier sports events, this tournament adds another feather to Mallorca’s cap, showcasing its commitment to promoting sports and tourism on an international scale.