La Sella Golf (Javea) to host most important event of Ladies European Tour 2023

With a purse of €1M, La Sella Open will be the women’s golf tournament offering the highest prize money in Spain.

La Sella Golf in Javea is to host the most important event of the Ladies European Tour 2023 in Spain

La Sella will become the focus of professional golf news from July 20 to 23, with the celebration of La Sella Open. An event that will serve as a litmus test for the best players on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in order to define the European team that will compete in this year’s Solheim Cup, and will be another opportunity for the best golfers on the circuit to shine on one of the most prestigious courses in the Mediterranean.

The programme will begin on July 18 with the official opening dinner of the tournament and will continue on July 19 with a ProAm in which three amateur players and one professional will take part. It will be the preamble to four days of official competition where massive participation is expected, with more than a hundred of the best female golf players in the world.

