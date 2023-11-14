Ireland’s Dental Tourists Turn To Europe For Big Savings

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 13:30

Image of dental procedure. Credit: lev.studio/Shutterstock.com

With the ongoing cost of living crisis, an increasing number of Irish people are opting for ‘Medical Tourism’ to access affordable yet high-quality healthcare services. But is travelling abroad for medical treatment worth the hassle?

According to a report in Cork Beo, this growing trend is not just about savings; it’s about making vital treatments more accessible.

Dental Tourism Flourishes

Since the pandemic ended, there has been a noticeable surge in Irish citizens seeking dental treatments abroad. Destinations like Turkey, the Czech Republic, India, and Dubai are popular, but Budapest, Hungary, stands out as the top choice.

Annually, an estimated 12,000 Irish travellers seek dental procedures in this city renowned for its dental expertise dating back to Communist times.

This trend is driven by Hungary’s stringent EU standards and substantial cost savings, often up to 70 per cent less than in Ireland.

Hungary’s reputation for dental expertise goes back decades with schools and colleges dedicated to dentistry, which has kept them at the forefront of the latest techniques. Cork and Dublin are even home to several large Hungarian-owned dental clinics.

Choosing The Right Destination And Clinic

When considering dental tourism, it’s crucial to thoroughly research your options. Websites like Treatment Abroad and the Global Clinic Rating (GCR) agency provide invaluable insights into clinic standards and patient protections.

Additionally, ensuring the chosen country has a robust regulatory framework for dentists is essential. The FEDCAR website offers extensive information in this regard.

One Man’s Experience

One Irishman’s journey to Budapest for dental care exemplifies the process and benefits. After neglecting his dental health and facing a staggering €11,000 bill for necessary treatments in Ireland, he explored options abroad.

His research led him to the Czech Republic and Hungary, both offering high standards in dentistry. He chose Helvetic Clinics in Budapest, a Swiss-owned establishment with Hungarian partners, rated highly by the GCR and boasting ISO 9001 certification.

Helvetic Clinics provided an integrated experience, from airport pickup to hotel accommodation connected to the clinic. The clinic’s high rating of 4.9 on Google Reviews further reassured him. With proficient English-speaking staff, his treatment plan was clearly explained, offering peace of mind.

Insight On Irish Patients

Clinic Coordinator Virag Kiss observed a surge in Irish patients, citing cost and quality as key factors. ‘Ireland and Iceland are perhaps our fastest growing markets, patients tell us that dental treatment can be very expensive in their countries, they are interested in value, yes, but they, like all of our patients, ask many questions and they want to be sure about the quality of treatments,’ she said.