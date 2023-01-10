By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 15:42

New dental clinic catering for nervous patients soon to open in Los Alcazares. Image: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

Visiting the dentist can be a fearful experience for some!

Set to open on January 23 and based in Calle Irene, Los Narejos, the Mayz dental care team works together to promote preventative dentistry, helping to reduce future complex and expensive dental procedures.

If you’re afraid of dentists, the clinic understands that a visit can be a fearful experience, so their priority is to give you slightly longer appointments; this allows plenty of time for frequent rests

during treatments and for your dentist to explain everything in simple terms.

If you’d like to know more about the Mayz Dental Care practice or to make an appointment, you can contact them by email at [email protected] or by phone on (+34) 711 07 22 16, all staff are fluent in both English and Spanish.

Their website is mayzdentalcare.com and you can find them on Facebook and Twitter @mayzdentalcare.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.