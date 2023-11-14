King Charles Launches The ‘Coronation Food Project’ On His 75th Birthday

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 9:38

75th Celebrations: NHS, Windrush, Community Heroes And The King. Credit: The Royal Family/X

CELEBRATIONS started early for King Charles when he held a tea party at Highgrove on Monday and also seized the opportunity to launch a new community programme at the same time.

On Tuesday, November 14, the king will officially celebrate his 75th birthday, but his focus will be on the Coronation Food Project, writes The Big Issue.

An official statement from the Palace was posted on Twitter: ‘. . . on His Majesty’s 75th Birthday, The King and Queen will launch the Coronation Food Project, which seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the United Kingdom.’

His Majesty King Charles also appears on the cover of The Big Issue magazine which heralds the initiation of the Coronation Food Project. This exclusive appearance which coincides with his 75th birthday, signifies his commitment to addressing food poverty.

Royal Vision

For several months, the King has diligently worked on the Coronation Food Project, an initiative aimed at rerouting surplus food to those in need. The magazine features an exclusive cover portrait taken at Clarence House, commemorating the King’s birthday.

King Charles writes: ‘For many years, I have been deeply concerned about the amount of food which goes to waste across our nation. At every stage of the food production process, millions of tonnes of food are sadly discarded.

‘To mark my 75th birthday in this Coronation year, I could ask for no greater gift than that the Coronation Food Project creates a lasting legacy to help others – and help the planet. Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste – and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one.’

The project’s aim is to facilitate the provision of 200 million meals for those facing food insecurity in the UK.

Historic Collaboration

King Charles has a longstanding relationship with The Big Issue, dating back to the 1990s when he inaugurated an office for the magazine shortly after its launch. During this time, he encountered a former schoolmate who had become a vendor, illustrating the diverse backgrounds of those the magazine supports.

Only last year, the Prince of Wales, William, sold the magazine incognito alongside vendor Dave Martin and also appeared on its cover for his 40th birthday.

Prince Harry And The King’s Birthday

Despite ongoing reports of a rift, it is expected that Prince Harry will make a birthday call to his father. However it has been reported that King Charles plans a normal working day, focusing on his new initiative to tackle food poverty.

Speculation surrounds the call from Prince Harry, with some viewing it as a reconciliatory move, while others deem it a belated effort after weeks of non-communication. This development follows conflicting statements about Prince Harry’s attendance at the King’s birthday celebration.

A representative for Prince Harry confirmed, ‘there had been “no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday”’.

Highgrove

On Monday, November 13, the king also held an event at Highgrove. An official online post entitled, ‘A right royal knees-up!’ explained: ‘The King has joined a special tea party at Highgrove Garden for individuals and organisations who are turning 75 this year.’

The Royal Family Instagram page expanded further: ‘The celebratory events were held for individuals and organisations also turning 75 in 2023, with members of the public nominated to attend as a reward for contributions to their local communities.

‘The events also marked other 75th anniversaries taking place this year, including Windrush 75 and the NHS’s 75th anniversary. Other special guests in attendance included The King’s Foundation Ambassadors Jay Blades and Raymond Blanc OBE, as well as sitters from the Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation project.’