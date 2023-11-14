Warm weather to continue in Spain but Atlantic polar air will bring ‘drastic’ change after the weekend

By Chris King • Updated: 14 Nov 2023 • 20:36

THE current spell of warm weather in Spain is forecast to continue until the start of next week.

An anticyclonic front has left the country basking in temperatures that are a lot higher than is normal for this time of year. As a result, the weather is predicted to stay pretty stable until the end of the weekend.

However, the probable entry into the territory of polar air mass next Monday 20 is likely to send temperatures plummeting according to Samuel Biener from Meteored.

He predicted that a ‘drastic’ change in the weather could take place next Monday if the polar jet arrives from the North Atlantic. Should the wind turn to blow from the north or northwest then this would send the cold air towards Spain.

Although the uncertainty is still high, this cold air crossing the country could leave an unstable climate with a resulting drop in temperatures.

A largo plazo la incertidumbre es enorme, y a día de hoy los mapas muestran varios escenarios: nortes-noroestes, persistencia de las altas presiones pero con temperaturas más bajas, bloqueos en latitudes más altas… Parece que la atmósfera va a estar más dinámica. pic.twitter.com/WzTCfysED8 — Samuel Biener (@samuel_biener) November 14, 2023

As it is too early to predict what the weather will be like at the end of the month, Biener offered several possibilities.

Another anticyclone could settle across the mainland which would create a stable environment with daytime values more in keeping with the time of the season. This would cause cold nights and possible freezing fog in the early hours he explained.

Another scenario was the possible formation of the blocking anticyclone in more northern latitudes. This would divert the storms towards lower latitudes, subsequently bringing rain and even snow to Spain.

In the meantime, over the next few days, a ‘greater dynamism’ will be present in the atmosphere which will create weather conditions that are typical for the time of year concluded the expert.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency predicted warm weather over the next few days that could even bring the highest values in mid-November for the last 30 years.

Durante los próximos días, las temperaturas van a continuar en valores claramente por encima de los habituales para estas fechas.

La masa de aire que sobrevolará nuestro país será una de las más cálidas en «visitarnos» a mediados de noviembre de, al menos, los últimos 30 años. pic.twitter.com/ZzEcGpvk8p — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 14, 2023

Wednesday, November 15

Some rain is expected to fall in Galicia and Asturias on Wednesday, although it should be generally weak and scattered, leaving a day of very cloudy skies.

In the latter hours of the day, a new wave of more abundant rainfall is expected to affect the west of Galicia. Several litres could accumulate on ground that is already saturated with water due the recent bad weather in the region.

Rain will also affect the Cantabrian Mountains, both in the northern and southern regions.

Thursday, November 16

Thursday is forecast to continue with a general dominance of high pressure and slightly cloudy or clear skies in many areas of the country.

However, the passage of a new Atlantic front will probably bring cloudy skies on the Atlantic coast, mainly in the northwest and the north said Meteored.

Galicia will once again bear the brunt of the rainfall that results, particularly in western and southern areas, where it will rain with greater persistence and the highest accumulations will occur.

Friday, November 17

The rain in Galicia should finally stop, with only weak showers in the Eastern Cantabrian Sea and in the northwest of Navarra.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the skies will tend to remain clear in most of the country, with mild values ​​above normal for the time of year.