France set to vote on relaxing 90-day rule that affects Brits owning second homes

By Chris King • Updated: 15 Nov 2023 • 22:07

Image of a holiday home in Seignosse Océan, Les Landes, France. Credit: KaiKemmann/Shutterstock.com

THE strict 90-day rule that has affected British people who own second homes in Schengen Area countries could soon be relaxed in France.

Since Brexit, stays by British passport holders have been restricted to 90 days in any 180-day period. Anybody wishing to extend their stay must apply for a temporary long-stay visa of up to six months, as explained by rightmove.co.uk.

Homeowners who would have previously spent longer than three months in their holiday homes have been seriously impacted by this legislation.

Visa processing centres have reportedly suffered a huge increase in waiting times due to the large number of applications made by British citizens.

What has happened that could change the situation?

However, a French senator recently tabled a motion requesting a change to the law. After receiving numerous complaints from Brits who own second homes in the Savoie region that she represents in the southern Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Martine Berthet decided to take action.

As reported by The Telegraph, the politician said: ‘The Britons I have spoken to say that the current system is long-winded, difficult and full of pitfalls’, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Berthet highlighted the growing number of properties that have become vacant in popular tourist regions of France. The post-Brexit law is preventing British people from spending money that could boost the country’s economy she insisted.

Although her amendment to the immigration law was voted through by the Senate it must still go in front of the country’s lower house later this year for debate.

There is no guarantee that France’s National Assembly will vote in favour of the change, but: ‘This is at the very least an important first step’, the Telegraph reported the senator as saying.

Speaking last week, Philippe Bas, a senator and departmental councillor of Manche, claimed that the UK’s decision to quit the UK had ‘punished’ second home owners who maybe never even voted to leave in the first place. ‘They must be able to come to France and make the most of their second homes and spend their money’, the politician said.

Will President Macron back the amendment?

President Emmanuel Macron has already made it clear that his government will not support any change to the law. However, his party does not have a majority in the French parliament.

Brits owning second homes in France were already dealt a blow in August when Macron introduced a reform that allowed an estimated 3,399 local councils to increase the amount of tax charged on second homes in some regions. This included Brittany where many Brits own properties.

Should the National Assembly approve Berthet’s amendment then it potentially opens the door for similar changes in other Shengen Area countries.

Many Brits own second homes in popular holiday regions of for example Spain, Portugal and Italy, among the 26 countries that make up the Area.

At the recent World Trade Fair in London, Héctor Gómez, the Spanish caretaker Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, reportedly visited the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (formerly known as the FCO) to discuss this same issue.

Spain retains the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of 2023, so any move to implement a change to the rules would clearly gain more traction while in that position.

Obviously, more British home owners being allowed to visit Spain for longer periods equals more economic benefit for the country. It is in Spain’s financial interests to press for such a change to the law, or at least to start the ball rolling.

Spanish citizens are currently permitted to stay for up to six months in the UK. Campaign groups such as ‘180 Days in Spain’ are of the belief that this should also be the rule applied to Brits visiting Spain or indeed, any other Schengen Area country.

Have any of our readers already been affected by the change to council tax charges in France? Let us know in the comments section please.