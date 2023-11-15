By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Nov 2023
Full Throttle: Spanish High-Speed Trains Shatter Records. Image: Renfe / Facebook.
Hold on tight because Spain’s high-speed train network is not just breaking records; it’s leaving them in the dust!
In a spectacular display of momentum, the second quarter of 2023 witnessed a jaw-dropping surge, with a staggering 8.32 million passengers hopping aboard the sleek, lightning-fast trains.
That’s a 33 per cent leap into the future of transportation.
Zooming across the Spanish landscape, multiple operators – Renfe, Avlo, Ouigo, and Iryo – joined forces to offer passengers an irresistible blend of competitive pricing and top-notch services.
The result? A symphony of efficiency and speed that’s transforming the way Spain travels.
Leading the charge is Renfe’s Avant (High-Speed Mid-Distance) services, an exclusive experience that attracted an additional 3.3 million passengers—an eye-popping 57 per cent surge.
The iconic route celebrated a milestone, welcoming over one million passengers, a 30.3 per cent increase that proves speed and convenience are an unbeatable combo.
Clocking in at approximately one million passengers, this route saw a 25.8 per cent year-on-year rise, showcasing the irresistible allure of high-speed travel.
With over 750,000 passengers on board, a 32.1 per cent increase signalled that the charm of Alicante is not just in its beaches but in the swift journey to get there.
Prepare to be amazed by an 86 per cent growth spurt, as 1.3 million passengers hopped on the high-speed bandwagon.
The heavyweight champion of the quarter, the Madrid-Barcelona route, stole the show with a whopping 3.6 million passengers, a 36 per cent increase from the same quarter in 2022.
The surge in high-speed rail travel isn’t just about breaking records; it’s about forging a path to sustainable and cost-effective transportation.
As these sleek trains continue to slice through the Spanish landscape, the future of travel has never looked faster or smoother.
