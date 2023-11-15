By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 8:26

Full Throttle: Spanish High-Speed Trains Shatter Records. Image: Renfe / Facebook.

Hold on tight because Spain’s high-speed train network is not just breaking records; it’s leaving them in the dust!

In a spectacular display of momentum, the second quarter of 2023 witnessed a jaw-dropping surge, with a staggering 8.32 million passengers hopping aboard the sleek, lightning-fast trains.

That’s a 33 per cent leap into the future of transportation.

Zooming across the Spanish landscape, multiple operators – Renfe, Avlo, Ouigo, and Iryo – joined forces to offer passengers an irresistible blend of competitive pricing and top-notch services.

The result? A symphony of efficiency and speed that’s transforming the way Spain travels.

Leading the charge is Renfe’s Avant (High-Speed Mid-Distance) services, an exclusive experience that attracted an additional 3.3 million passengers—an eye-popping 57 per cent surge.

Madrid-Seville

The iconic route celebrated a milestone, welcoming over one million passengers, a 30.3 per cent increase that proves speed and convenience are an unbeatable combo.

Madrid-Malaga/Granada

Clocking in at approximately one million passengers, this route saw a 25.8 per cent year-on-year rise, showcasing the irresistible allure of high-speed travel.

Madrid-Alicante

With over 750,000 passengers on board, a 32.1 per cent increase signalled that the charm of Alicante is not just in its beaches but in the swift journey to get there.

Madrid-Valencia

Prepare to be amazed by an 86 per cent growth spurt, as 1.3 million passengers hopped on the high-speed bandwagon.

Madrid-Barcelona

The heavyweight champion of the quarter, the Madrid-Barcelona route, stole the show with a whopping 3.6 million passengers, a 36 per cent increase from the same quarter in 2022.

The surge in high-speed rail travel isn’t just about breaking records; it’s about forging a path to sustainable and cost-effective transportation.

As these sleek trains continue to slice through the Spanish landscape, the future of travel has never looked faster or smoother.