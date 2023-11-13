By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 13:25
Alicante Airport: Record-Breaking October and Soaring Year-to-Date Figures. Image: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com.
In an impressive feat, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has recently celebrated its best October ever, welcoming a staggering 1,586,073 travellers.
This marks a remarkable 17 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, showcasing the airport’s growing popularity.
Out of this record-breaking figure, 1,584,276 were commercial passengers, with a notable surge in international travel.
A significant 17.9 per cent rise in international flights was recorded, with 1,378,143 passengers jetting off to various destinations.
Domestic flights also saw a robust 11.1 per cent increase, with 206,133 passengers choosing to explore their own backyard.
Taking a closer look at the international travel landscape, the United Kingdom led the pack, contributing 536,480 travellers.
Following closely were the Netherlands (113,129), Germany (98,643), Belgium (84,720), and Norway (73,715).
Not only did the airport experience a surge in passenger numbers, but it also witnessed an uptick in overall operations.
October saw a total of 9,939 flights, marking a 9.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.
Zooming out to a broader perspective, the airport’s success is not confined to a single month.
From January to October, a whopping 13,636,422 passengers passed through its gates, reflecting an impressive 19.1 per cent surge compared to the same period in 2022.
The upward trajectory is not limited to passenger numbers alone; the airport managed a total of 86,445 flights during these months, indicating an 11.1 per cent increase over the previous year.
