By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 14:07

Paws and Relax: Furry Ambassadors Bring Comfort to Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Image: Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) / Facebook.

In the bustling halls of Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Germany, an unconventional trio – Benny the dachshund, Emi the black Labrador, and Pepper the terrier – embarks on a daily mission to bring solace to anxious travellers, especially during the hustle and bustle of holiday departures.

These canine ambassadors, with their wagging tails and affectionate demeanour, have become a heartwarming fixture at BER, offering a welcome distraction for passengers navigating the stresses of travel.

Their presence is particularly soothing during peak holiday seasons when the terminals are brimming with eager travellers.

Since the launch of this innovative pilot program coinciding with the autumn holidays in Germany, Benny, Emi, and Pepper have played a pivotal role in transforming the airport experience.

This initiative, though unconventional, marks a delightful departure from the norm, showcasing BER’s commitment to fostering a traveller-friendly environment.

For an airport that has weathered its fair share of challenges, being dubbed a “cursed” airport by German media, this innovative approach provides a heartening counterpoint.

BER, which faced a nine-year delay in its opening due to technical difficulties and corruption suspicions, and exceeded its expected cost by three times, is turning a new leaf with the introduction of these canine comfort ambassadors.

In the midst of BER’s evolving narrative, Benny, Emi, and Pepper symbolise not just a charming diversion for travellers but also a testament to the airport’s dedication to creating a more welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, one wagging tail at a time.