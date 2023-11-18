By Chris King • Updated: 18 Nov 2023 • 17:58

Royal British Legion logo. Credit: Royal British Legion

ON Saturday, December 9, the Riogordo branch of the Royal British Legion will hold its pre-Christmas Dinner and dance.

As explained to Euro Weekly News by Peter Setchfield, the branch’s point of contact, the event will take place at the Hotel Arco del Sol. The venue is located at Km 9 on the A-356 in the municipality of Colmenar.

The night starts from 7 pm and there will be a three-course meal with fantastic entertainment provided by the musical duo Albi and Mitch, Peter detailed.

There is ample parking at the hotel and overnight accommodation can be booked at a discounted rate if required.

Tickets are €25 per person and can be obtained by contacting Peter on 633 125 681, or by email: rbl.riogordo@gmail.com or axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Riogordo Royal British Legion and Axarquia Animal Rescue.