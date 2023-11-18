UK Clarifies Higher Education Agreement With Spain

By John Ensor • Updated: 18 Nov 2023 • 12:13

UK - Spain Agreement. Credit: Casablanca Stock/Shutterstock.com

HAVE you wondered how Brexit affects your children’s education opportunities? Here’s some good news for British expatriates living in Spain.

A recent report from the UK Government has expanded on the details surrounding a landmark agreement between the UK and Spain that came into force in August of this year.

The agreement has streamlined access to university and higher education for students from both countries. This significant step ensures the mutual recognition of educational qualifications, facilitating smoother transitions into universities.

Ease Of University Access

British and Spanish students alike will no doubt welcome the simplified process. UK students can now access Spanish universities with their UK qualifications, like A-levels, without the extra hurdle of Spain’s general university entrance exam. This parity reinstates the pre-Brexit scenario, offering a direct route into higher education.

Recognition Of Qualifications

UK A-levels will be converted based on a pre-agreed table, in consultation with the UK UCAS system. For competitive courses, however, students might still need to sit specific parts of the Spanish entrance exam.

As for Spanish students in the UK, their Baccalaureate results continue to be recognised, ensuring a seamless entry into British universities.

According to the UK Government: ‘The agreement also establishes a framework to increase cooperation between the UK and Spain in the field of education and underlines our shared ambition to strengthen existing education links.’

Streamlined Procedures

Importantly, the cumbersome process of validation or the need for the Hague’s Apostille is mostly redundant under this new framework. For most applications through UNEDAsiss, these steps are not required, simplifying the application process significantly.

Focus On Bilateral Cooperation

The agreement also paves the way for enhanced UK-Spain cooperation in education. This includes exploring dual degree systems and promoting language teaching, offering students more diverse opportunities.

The agreement marks a significant stride in educational cooperation between the UK and Spain. It reassures British expats about the continuity and ease of their children’s education in a post-Brexit world.