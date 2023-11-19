France run riot in record-breaking 14-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Gibraltar

By Chris King • Updated: 19 Nov 2023 • 0:29

Image of football with flags on it. Credit: Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

FRANCE racked up their biggest-ever win this Saturday, November 18 after they thrashed Gibraltar 14-0 in their Group B qualifying match for Euro 2024.

The score also eclipsed the previous highest score recorded in the European Championships set in 2006 when Germany destroyed San Marino 13-0.

France had already qualified for next year’s tournament that will be held in Germany so they were not under pressure to secure a win at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice.

A cross from Jonathan Clauss was put into his own net by Gibraltar defender Ethan Santos after only three minutes. The lead was doubled by Marcus Thuram one minute later.

PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery, making his debut aged 17 years, eight months and 11 days, became the youngest player to represent his country at football since 1914. He crowned his historical moment by bagging the third goal of the match after 16 minutes.

Things went from back to worse for Santos when he was shown a red card in the 18th minute. Kylian Mbappe then got the first of three goals for the evening as he tucked a penalty home in the 30th minute.

Clauss hit a fourth for the French four minutes later, with Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana both on target to send the hosts in 7-0 ahead at the break.

A goal from Adrien Rabiot started the second wave after 63 minutes to make it 8-0. Coman notched his second of the match before Ousmane Dembele equalled France’s previous biggest ever win of 10-0 against Azerbaijan in 1995.

Mbappe broke that record by rounding off his hat trick. Spotting goalkeeper Dayle Coleing off his line, the French superstar proceeded to score a stunner from all of 40 yards.

Two more from Olivier Giroud in the dying minutes made it 14-0, with the French racking up a massive 38 shots on goal compared to none by Gibraltar.