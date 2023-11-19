Novak Djokovic sails past Italy’s Jannik Sinner to claim record seventh ATP Finals title

By Chris King • Updated: 19 Nov 2023 • 21:34

Image of Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

SERBIAN tennis superstar Novak Djokovic claimed a seventh ATP Finals title in Turin this Sunday, November 19.

In a dominant display of near-perfect tennis, he took one hour and 44 minutes to beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner in straight sets, 6-3 6-3.

The 22-year-old World-ranked No 7 was simply no match for the Serb, who is 14 years his senior. Sinner was the first Italian tennis player to ever reach the ATP Finals and had defeated today’s opponent in their group match earlier in the week.

Speaking with Amazon Prime after his win, the champ described this year as: ‘One of the best seasons I’ve had in my life, no doubt. It’s very special. To crown it against a hometown hero in Jannik this week is phenomenal. Tactically I played differently today than in the group stage against Jannik. Overall, a phenomenal week’.

As a result of today’s victory in the season-ending tournament contested annually by the top eight players of the year, Djokovic broke his deadlock with Switzerland’s now-retired Roger Federer, who had won the title on six occasions previously.

What is next for Djokovic?

Despite his age, Djokovic continues to set new records in the sport. Next up for him is the International Tennis Federation (ITF) 2023 Davis Cup Final.

The tournament will be played at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in the Costa del Sol city of Malaga from Tuesday 21 to 26.

Serbia face England in their first match on Thursday 23, with the winners advancing to play the victors of the match between Italy and the Netherlands. That could see Djokovic meeting Sinner again.

England will have to make do without their former World No 1 Andy Murray who had to withdraw after suffering a shoulder injury.