Novak Djokovic Win Helps Serbia Eliminate Spain From The Davis Cup In Valencia

By Chris King • 16 September 2023 • 1:23

Image of Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN have been eliminated from the Davis Cup after losing to Serbia in Valencia this Friday, September 15.

The loss of Carlos Alcaraz, who pulled out of this contest due to fatigue following his defeat in the US Open last weekend, was decisive for the Spaniards.

After Wednesday’s debacle against the Czech Republic, where they lost all three matches, Spain were clutching at straws if they hoped to qualify for the finals in Malaga later this year.

Djokovic offered to represent his country in the Group C games

When the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation following his recent victory in New York, it only made the task more difficult.

Albert Ramos contested the first match against Laslo Djere in Group C. His defeat, coupled with that of Alejandro Davidovich by Djokivoc meant that at 2-0, it was all over and Spain were out of the competition.

They will now play South Korea for the honour of not finishing last in the qualifying group. Serbia meanwhile will play the Czechs for a place in the quarter-finals.

David Ferrer replaced Zapata with Ramos

Having decided that Bernabé Zapata showed some nerves against the Czech Republic, David Ferrer replaced him with Ramos.

The Catalan star – ranked 95 in the world – could do nothing to prevent the World No. 37 Laslo Djere from taking the match 4-6 4-6, which he wrapped up comfortably in one hour and 26 minutes .

Nole signed autographs while Djere warmed up. There was a lot of calm in the Serbian team, which had already defeated South Korea 3-0 without the participation of its 36-year-old talisman. His sudden appearance though obviously gave them a massive confidence boost.

Ramos had beaten his Serbian opponent last year but came to Valencia having accumulated five years without winning on a hard court.

Alejandro Davidovich went into the second match knowing that only a win would keep Spain’s very slim chances alive. He lost the first set 3-6 but powered to a 4-1 lead in the second set. However, there was no stopping Djokovic as he made a comeback to wrap the match up 4-6.