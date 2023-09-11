Novak Djokovic Equals Margaret Court’s Record Of 24 Grand Slams By Winning US Open

By Chris King • 11 September 2023 • 2:29

Image of Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

THE Serb tennis legend Novak Djokovic won the US Open tennis tournament this Sunday, September 20.

In the process, the No. 2 seed equalled the record of 24 Grand Slam victories which has been held by the Australian tennis icon Margaret Court for the last 50 years.

Despite beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, the scoreline gives no indication of the tough battle that Djokovic endured against the No. 3 seed at times.

The second set lasted one hour and 44 minutes

He took the opening set quite comfortably but then the Russian upped his game and the pair played out a second set that lasted an incredible one hour and 44 minutes.

Showing no signs of letting up, the 36-year-old took control again to wrap up the third and final set to become the oldest player in the Open era to lift the trophy on the famous Arthur Ashe Court in Flushing Meadows.

You entertained us once again, Daniil! See you again soon. pic.twitter.com/Y6zhlFMPcF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023

The pair had met on 14 previous occasions, with Djokovic winning nine of the matches. It was Medvedev who crucially beat him in the 2021 final to prevent the Serb from notching a calendar Grand Slam. Then the Serb was banned from entering the States last year due to his not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final

Djokovic came through a brutal semi-final showdown on Saturday with Spain’s 20-year-old defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard inflicted a defeat on him last time around in the Wimbledon final in July.

This is Djokovic’s fourth US Open men’s title and his third Grand Slam victory out of the four majors he has contested so far in 2023. That gave him another record as he became the first male tennis star to achieve this feat four times.

He is now on course to break the long-standing record if he can win the Australian Open next January. Having already won the tournament a record 10 times, nobody would really bet against him achieving that goal.