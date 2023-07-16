Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Wins Epic Wimbledon Men’s Final After Djokovic Meltdown

By Chris King • 16 July 2023 • 20:50

Image of Carlos Alcaraz winning Wimbledon 2023. Credit: Twitter@Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is the new king of Wimbledon after completing a stunning five-set victory over Novak Djokovic this Sunday, July 16.

The young Spaniard took revenge for the defeat inflicted on him by the Serb in their last encounter in the French Open semi-final at Roland Garros.

Following that loss, the Murcian admitted that nerves had got the better of him, but on today’s showing, he had well and truly psyched himself up for the challenge.

An epic five-set thriller saw Djokovic lose his head with the scores level as they entered the final set. Alcaraz broke the legendary player’s serve which resulted in the usually so level-headed 36-year-old Serb receiving an umpire’s warning after smashing his racket against the net’s post, leaving a dent.

Djokovic was seeking a record-equalling eighth title on the All England Club’s famous Centre Court this afternoon. He was also aiming to equal the Australian women’s tennis star Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Major singles titles.

After winning the first set with ease at 6-1, it looked like a no-contest, and he was well on the way to continuing his 46-match winning streak at SW16 that has lasted an incredible 10 years.

However, Alcaraz fought back in dramatic fashion to finally win 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 in an astounding comeback. With the crowd firmly on his side, he played some tennis that was truly outstanding.

"Since I was born, you were already winning tournaments"@DjokerNole has been an inspiration for @carlosalcaraz from a young age#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B5KrObv2Wm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Look at that crowd, all for one man.@CarlosAlcaraz takes his trophy to the #Wimbledon balcony 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aXnWQVeTGO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Djokovic was handed a time violation by the umpire

Umpire Fergus Murphy Djokovic eventually handed Djokovic a time violation for delaying his serves, which was met with great joy by the fans.

The US Open champion also ended Djokovic’s run of 15 consecutive Grand Slam tie-break wins. Then came an unbelievable game in the third set that lasted a full 26 minutes. Finally breaking the reigning champion’s serve, it included 13 deuces.

The new Wimbledon champion played under the watchful eye of Spain’s King Felipe VI, with his press office issuing a statement prior to the match.

El Rey asiste, en Londres, a la final individual masculina de Wimbledon, la primera que disputa Carlos Alcaraz. ➡️https://t.co/f66rpoGmaN pic.twitter.com/LtB3ubRc7c — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 16, 2023

Alcaraz was presented with the iconic trophy by the Princess of Wales.