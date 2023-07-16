Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Wins Epic Wimbledon Men’s Final After Djokovic Meltdown

By Chris King • 16 July 2023 • 20:50
Image of Carlos Alcaraz winning Wimbledon 2023.
Credit: Twitter@Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz is the new king of Wimbledon after completing a stunning five-set victory over Novak Djokovic this Sunday, July 16.
A new name. A new reign. 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz, your 2023 Gentlemen's Singles champion#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3KNlRTOPhx
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
A new name. A new reign. 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz, your 2023 Gentlemen's Singles champion#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3KNlRTOPhx
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
The young Spaniard took revenge for the defeat inflicted on him by the Serb in their last encounter in the French Open semi-final at Roland Garros.
Following that loss, the Murcian admitted that nerves had got the better of him, but on today’s showing, he had well and truly psyched himself up for the challenge.
An epic five-set thriller saw Djokovic lose his head with the scores level as they entered the final set. Alcaraz broke the legendary player’s serve which resulted in the usually so level-headed 36-year-old Serb receiving an umpire’s warning after smashing his racket against the net’s post, leaving a dent.
Djokovic smashes his racket… #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Et1j005pjy
— sports CAST 🏈🏀⚽️ (@thesportscast1) July 16, 2023
Djokovic smashes his racket… #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Et1j005pjy
— sports CAST 🏈🏀⚽️ (@thesportscast1) July 16, 2023
Djokovic was seeking a record-equalling eighth title on the All England Club’s famous Centre Court this afternoon. He was also aiming to equal the Australian women’s tennis star Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Major singles titles.
After winning the first set with ease at 6-1, it looked like a no-contest, and he was well on the way to continuing his 46-match winning streak at SW16 that has lasted an incredible 10 years.
However, Alcaraz fought back in dramatic fashion to finally win 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 in an astounding comeback. With the crowd firmly on his side, he played some tennis that was truly outstanding.
"Since I was born, you were already winning tournaments"@DjokerNole has been an inspiration for @carlosalcaraz from a young age#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B5KrObv2Wm
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
"Since I was born, you were already winning tournaments"@DjokerNole has been an inspiration for @carlosalcaraz from a young age#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B5KrObv2Wm
Look at that crowd, all for one man.@CarlosAlcaraz takes his trophy to the #Wimbledon balcony 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aXnWQVeTGO
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
Look at that crowd, all for one man.@CarlosAlcaraz takes his trophy to the #Wimbledon balcony 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aXnWQVeTGO
Umpire Fergus Murphy Djokovic eventually handed Djokovic a time violation for delaying his serves, which was met with great joy by the fans.
The US Open champion also ended Djokovic’s run of 15 consecutive Grand Slam tie-break wins. Then came an unbelievable game in the third set that lasted a full 26 minutes. Finally breaking the reigning champion’s serve, it included 13 deuces.
The new Wimbledon champion played under the watchful eye of Spain’s King Felipe VI, with his press office issuing a statement prior to the match.
El Rey asiste, en Londres, a la final individual masculina de Wimbledon, la primera que disputa Carlos Alcaraz.
➡️https://t.co/f66rpoGmaN pic.twitter.com/LtB3ubRc7c
— Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 16, 2023
El Rey asiste, en Londres, a la final individual masculina de Wimbledon, la primera que disputa Carlos Alcaraz.
➡️https://t.co/f66rpoGmaN pic.twitter.com/LtB3ubRc7c
— Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 16, 2023
Alcaraz was presented with the iconic trophy by the Princess of Wales.
It's all yours, @carlosalcaraz 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EuXoqQjZkp
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023
It's all yours, @carlosalcaraz 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EuXoqQjZkp
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.