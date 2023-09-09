Spain’s Reigning US Open Tennis Champ Carlos Alcaraz BEATEN In Thrilling Semi-Final Clash

By Chris King • 09 September 2023 • 16:50

Image of Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon

A thrilling US Open clash in New York saw Spain’s reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz eliminated from the tournament this morning, Saturday, September 9.

He fell to a 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6 y 6-3 semi-final defeat at the hands of Daniil Medvedev, the Russian No. 3 seed. The two tennis stars contested a spectacular and hard-fought match that lasted three hours and 20 minutes in the famous Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev will play Novak Djokovic in the final

Medvedev now faces the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in tomorrow’s final at Flushing Meadows. The legendary 36-year-old Serb, 36, beat the American player Ben Shelton 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in the other semi. This will be his 10th appearance in a US Open final, where he will be hoping to claim a fourth victory.

Today’s win moves to within one more win of a record-equalling 24th major title, currently held by Australia’s Margaret Court. Djokovic has now reached every Grand Slam final this year, for the third time in his illustrious career.

‘These are the matches and occasions I thrive on, they inspire me every day to keep working as hard as the young guys’, he said after the match. ‘I still feel I have something left in the legs, and something to give to the sport. I couldn’t be happier’, he added.

Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final and was then unable to compete last year. Due to not being vaccinated against Covid-19, he was not allowed to enter the United States.

Medvedev was displeased with one section of the crowd

Alcaraz and Medvedev had the majority of today’s 24,000 tennis fans on their feet many times during the match. The Russian later reproached a section of the crowd for their behaviour at a key point in the fourth set.

Speaking after his victory, Medvedev said: ‘There were 1,000 Spaniards and at 5-3 they started shouting between the first and second serves, that wasn’t pleasant, but I guess they were desperate, so I’m glad that didn’t help them. Now I know they can go to sleep’.

Alcaraz will not participate in the Davis Cup Group Stage

Following his defeat, Alcaraz explained that he was maybe in need of some time out. ‘I’m going to listen to my body and see how I get up tomorrow. I’ve been taking care of myself more than usual and we’ll see what it asks of me. It’s been a long tour and I need rest’.

Speaking of today’s loss, he lamented: ‘The lesson is that I cannot waste opportunities and I cannot have the disconnection that I had after the tie-break if I want to win more Grand Slams and be one of the best. I have not been mature enough to handle this type of match’, as reported by rfet.es.

The Spanish Tennis Federation later confirmed that the 20-year-old from Murcia would not be taking part in the Group Stage of the Davis Cup Finals that will take place in Valencia from September 12 to 17 in Valencia. His place will be taken by Albert Ramos they announced.