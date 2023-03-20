Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz destroys Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to win Indian Wells Masters 1000

By Chris King • 20 March 2023 • 3:55

Image of Carlos Alcaraz with the Indian Wells Masters 1000 trophy. Credit: [email protected]_ES

Carlos Alcaraz won the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in California, destroying Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in two straight sets.

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz crushed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2, in the early hours of this Sunday, March 19, to win the Indian Wells Masters 1000trophy in California. In doing so, he also recovered the No.1 world ranking.

His opponent arrived on a winning streak of 19 games unbeaten but the Murcian teenager showed that record very little respect as he proceeded to thrash the Russian star.

Indian Wells was the first Masters 1,000 of the year and Alcaraz was eager to start the series with a victory. Medvedev had been playing out of his skin recently but was simply no match for the young Spaniard.

“There’s no feeling like victory! VERY HAPPY to win in Indian Wells and return to number one! Thank you for your constant support! Vamooos!!! @BNPPARIBASOPEN”, tweeted Alcaraz after picking up more silverware.

There's no feeling like victory! 😍 VERY HAPPY to win in Indian Wells and return to number one! 🏆🌴 Thank you for your constant support! ❤️ Vamooos!!! 💪🏻 @BNPPARIBASOPEN 📸 Getty — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) March 20, 2023

Alcaraz rushed into a 3-0 lead in the first set, clearly unsettling his opponent with the forcefulness he displayed. Medvedev suddenly became very erratic in the rallies, inaccurate with his serving, and appeared to be lacking energy on the court. Towards the end of the set, he was starting to improve, but by that time, it was too late.

Un poco de todo 🤪 https://t.co/FiNMIcgi9h — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) March 19, 2023

An expectant crowd must surely have been quite upset at the ease with which Alcaraz disposed of the Russian. He never let up in the second set, again taking a 4-0 lead. Spurred on by his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, the Spanish teenager moved in for the kill, as reported by 20minutos.es.

After just 1hr and 10 minutes, the contest was all over. This victory was the third Masters 1000 that Alcaraz had achieved in his short tennis career. He already had this year’s ATP 250 in Buenos Aires under his belt. Later today, Monday 20, he will be announced once again as the leader of the ATP ranking, 240 points above the legendary Novak Djokovic.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.