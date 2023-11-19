Smoothies for smooth skin

By EWN • Published: 19 Nov 2023 • 15:19

A delicious and nutritious smoothie is not only a great way to start your morning and replenish your body but it can also do wonders for your skin. Here are the top five ingredients to include in your smoothie to ensure the cutest cutis.

Collagen: As we age, collagen production decreases, leading to signs of aging like sagging skin and wrinkles. Adding collagen to your smoothie can help increase your intake.

Coconut water clears up breakouts: Coconut water is a popular smoothie ingredient that’s hydrating and antimicrobial, containing lauric acid, which can kill acne-causing bacteria.

Coconut oil hydrates dry skin: Coconut oil, a cooking staple and trendy skincare ingredient, has anti-inflammatory properties and helps moisture retention. A few drops in your smoothie can provide these advantages.

Matcha protects against sun damage: Matcha, a type of green tea, offers antioxidant protection against environmental free radicals. It is also rich in polyphenols, which protect skin from ultraviolet radiation, potentially preventing premature aging.

Prebiotics soothe irritated skin: Prebiotics, compounds in certain foods that support digestion by nourishing beneficial gut bacteria, can also aid your skin. Prebiotics are available in powder form and are abundant in bananas, an essential for any smoothie