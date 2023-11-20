4,000-Year-Old Stone Tomb Discovered in Norway

By Catherine McGeer •
Unveiling Norway's Past: A 4,000-year-old stone-lined tomb reveals clues.
IN a groundbreaking discovery near the coast of southwestern Norway in Seljesanden lies a stone-lined tomb dating back 4,000 years, offering a glimpse into the lives of the region’s earliest farmers. Unearthed by researchers from the University Museum of Bergen during a pre-construction excavation, this tomb spans 10 feet in length and five feet in width, featuring two chambers.
Within its ancient confines, archaeologists identified the remains of an elderly man, a toddler, and a young woman. Additional bones suggest the possibility of two more individuals interred at an earlier period. Beyond human remains, the site revealed remnants of dwellings, discarded animal bones, shell beads, and a stone blade sickle—potentially used for harvesting grain.
Yvonne Dahl, part of the research team, highlighted the significance of DNA testing on these bones. The analysis could uncover connections between the tomb’s occupants, shedding light on whether they were related and their origins—whether descendants of migrating eastern farmers or locals who embraced agricultural practices. This monumental discovery provides a window into ancient agricultural practices and prompts further exploration into the lifestyles and lineage of Norway‘s early inhabitants. Such revelations pave the way for a deeper understanding of the region’s rich and diverse history.
Watch a video created by the Univerity Museum of Bergen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTs64cDfGpQ&t=3s
