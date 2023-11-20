El Portús Naturist Camping Residents to be Evicted

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 17:15

Residents Fight for Homes and Way of life. Image: Facebook/ Camping Naturista el Portús

THE impending eviction of over two hundred long-term tenants from the El Portús naturist camping site has sparked a legal battle as residents refuse to vacate their homes. The campers, facing eviction due to the expiry of their temporary stay contracts, are determined to seek justice and compensation for what they perceive as an infringement upon their rights and dignity.

Residents’ Determined Stand

Receiving notice on November 9, the management informed residents that their ‘temporary stay contracts’ would terminate from January 1, 2024, for most. The 210 affected individuals have consulted lawyers, seeking any loophole to reverse the situation. Most homes, prefabricated or permanent, pose relocation difficulties. The notice mandates eviction, compelling them to clear their lots before the deadline.

Individual Stories: Collin and Margaret Stewart

Collin and Margaret Stewart, residing in El Portús for 34 years, are determined to resist eviction. Residents highlight their decades-long peaceful cohabitation, purchasing, inheriting, and enjoying homes while abiding by laws and taxes. With possessions they can’t easily relocate, they’re pleading for compensation for their losses. Elderly tenants like Rose Marie, 85, who’s resided since 1987, face imminent displacement. Financially constrained, she fears losing her cherished lifestyle. Despite efforts to find alternatives, the cost remains prohibitive. The affected residents, deeply rooted in El Portús, refuse to relinquish their homes without a fight, advocating for fairness and compensation as they brace for an uncertain future.

