Robbie Williams’ Kids Fly In Economy: Convenience Or Life lesson?

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 11:24

Image of Robbie Williams. Credit: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com

A recent report revealed how Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have a distinct approach to teaching their children about the value of privilege.

Ayda Field, married to 49-year-old megastar Robbie Williams, since 2010, shared an interesting parenting choice. The pair are parents to four children: Teddy, 11; Charlie, nine; Coco, five and Beau, three, opt for an interesting travel arrangement, according to Metro.

Economy Class For Kids

Their philosophy is straightforward: first class is a privilege to be earned. ‘My kids fly economy whenever we fly. I turn left and they turn right. That’s terrible. I mean, people will think I’m such a d**k,’ Ayda candidly told British media.

The 44-year-old American who is a regular on ITV’s Loose Women, added; ‘There’s no interest in raising brats. My kids will know [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane.’

Celebrity Parenting Trends

It appears that this controversial approach is not unique to the Williams family, with other well-known couples adopting the same policy.

Celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay and his wife Tana share a similar stance. ‘They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that,’ Ramsay stated in 2017, before he added, ‘At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class?

‘I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, “Make sure those little f*****s don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane”.’

Life Lessons

Another person who shared the same sentiments is Naomi Isted, a Luxury travel influencer said: ‘I personally think young kids shouldn’t be allowed in first class unless they’re really well-behaved.’

The decision to teach children the value of money and keep them grounded is a personal choice and generally accepted as a course of wisdom for parents, no matter what the family budget.