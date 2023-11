By John Ensor • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 9:59

Winner, Dabiz Muñoz in the centre. Credit: FerranAdria/X

HISTORY repeated itself yesterday as one particular Spanish Chef was hailed as number one in the world at the Best Chef Awards 2023, for the third year running.

How is it possible to dominate the culinary world so consistently? David Muñoz, the celebrated chef of Madrid’s DiverXO restaurant knows the secret after he secured the title as the world’s best chef for an unprecedented third consecutive year, writes El Periodico.

Best Chef Awards 2023

On Monday, November 20, At the Best Chef Awards ceremony held in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico at the International Congress Centre, Muñoz’s triumph was announced, marking a remarkable hat-trick following his previous wins in 2021 and 2022.

‘I am extremely happy, I never expected to win three times,’ expressed an overjoyed Muñoz. The chef dedicated his win to his team and shared a special message for his wife, presenter Cristina Pedroche, and their four-month-old daughter: ‘Thanks to the two most wonderful things in my life, Cristina, my wife and Laia, my daughter.’

This year’s event, not only celebrated Muñoz’s exceptional talent but also highlighted Spain’s dominance in the world of gastronomy with fellow countryman Albert Adria clinching second place. Adria was also honoured with a special prize for the best new entry

In all, there were chefs from 31 countries that took part, Europe led with 54 chefs, followed by America with 24, and Asia with 17. Spain emerged as the most influential country, with an incredible five chefs placed in the top eight.

Special Awards

Ferran Adria, renowned for his revolutionary work at El Bulli from 1983 to 2011, was honoured for his enduring influence on the culinary world. His legacy lives on through El Bulli 1846, now a museum and a hub for culinary inspiration.

The Top 10 Best Chefs In The World 2023

Dabiz Muñoz (Spain) Albert Adria (Spain) Ana Ros (Slovenia) Rene Redzepi (Denmark) Andoni Luis Aduriz (Spain) Rasmus Munk (Denmark) Mateu Casañas, Oriol Castro and Eduard Xatruch (Spain) Joan Roca (Spain) Junghyun Park (South Korea) Rodolfo Guzman (Chile)

Some of the best chefs from the UK were also represented. The top British entry was Daniel Calvert, placed at 25th. Heston Blumenthal was 49th, followed by Clare Smyth, 62nd; Tristin Farmer, 68th.