The SNP’s Plans To Use British Fishing Waters In Bid For EU Membership

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 12:05

SNP Leader, Hanza Yousaf.

THE SNP has recently published details on its ambition to independently join the EU, using British fishing waters as a key factor in its report.

On Tuesday, November 21, the SNP unveiled a report titled ‘Our Marine Sector in an Independent Scotland,’ with Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon emphasising Scotland’s rich maritime heritage and the sector’s national significance.

This announcement, set against the backdrop of Brexit-related challenges, has sparked a heated debate over the future of Scotland’s marine industry.

Impact Of Brexit On Marine Sector

Scotland’s marine sector, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, has faced significant hurdles since Brexit. The SNP’s report argues that these challenges, which include restricted trade, limited access to labour, and diminished fishing rights, can only be effectively addressed through full independence.

Gougeon stated, ‘Brexit has significantly impacted Scotland’s marine sector, creating major barriers to trade, reducing access to labour and a loss of fishing opportunities for parts of our fleet.’

Controversy And Criticism

However, this stance has been met with strong criticism. Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, countered the SNP’s optimistic outlook, highlighting the potential consequences of leaving the UK.

She expressed concern over the Scottish Government’s oversight of the vital UK market and the lack of clarity on EU membership acquisition. Nash stated, ‘Like all the other papers in this series, the latest document fails to assess the impact on Scotland of leaving Britain… Enough is enough. It’s time for the people’s priorities, not the SNP’s.’

Vision For A Thriving Marine Sector

The SNP envisions an independent Scotland as a member of the EU, negotiating directly for its interests. This, they argue, would benefit the seafood industry, support coastal communities, and foster marine science.

They foresee a future where Scotland actively shapes EU policies, like the Common Fisheries Policy, and possesses full legislative and financial autonomy, particularly in emerging sectors like offshore wind energy.

The SNP’s aspirations for an empowered marine sector contrast sharply with criticisms of their plan. Questions remain about the feasibility of EU membership, the impact on existing UK trade relationships, and the management of critical infrastructure like ferry networks.

This ongoing debate reflects the complexity of balancing national ambitions with practical realities in a post-Brexit landscape.