UPDATE: Police investigating SNP finances confiscate £100 GRAND motorhome in Scotland

SCOTTISH police investigating the finances of the Scottish Nationalist Party have removed a luxury motorhome from outside the house of the former chief executive’s mother.

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 12 at 5:50 pm

Less than a week ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell was arrested as part of a Police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

And although later released without charge, officers then went to the Dunfermline home of his 92-year-old mother, Margaret Murrell, where they discovered a luxurious Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, worth around £110,000, according to The Scottish Sun, Wednesday, April 12.

An SNP insider claimed the vehicle was meant to be used as the SNP’s election bus in 2021. However, a neighbour claimed that the vehicle had not been moved since it was delivered in January 2021.

According to a party source, “The campervan was about trying to have an ability to campaign while complying with [Covid-19] rules. In effect, it would have become a mobile campaign room.”It would mean not having a need for hotels and minimise mixing.”

The SNP’s finances have been the subject of close scrutiny after concerns about the whereabouts of nearly £500,000, which was raised for a referendum via an online crowdfunding scheme to finance a 2017 independence campaign.

In Leith yesterday, when asked about the campervan, Sturgeon’s replacement Minister Humza Yousaf replied, “I’m not going to comment on a live police investigation.”

Saturday, April 8 at 5:47 pm

FOR the first time since the arrest of the Scottish Nationalist Party’s former Chief Executive, Peter Murrell; Nicola Sturgeon has decided to speak out.

As part of a police probe into the SNPs finances Ms Sturgeon’s husband was arrested and interviewed in what has been a traumatic week for the former first minister, writes The Scottish Sun, Saturday, April 8.

The home they share was sealed off while police searched for evidence, as was the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon’s successor, Humza Yousaf admitted it was a “difficult” time for the SNP.

Ms Sturgeon left the confines of her house today to confront the media.

‘First up,’ she said, ‘there is obviously nothing I can say about the ongoing investigation.

‘As much as there are things that I want to say, I am not able to do so other than to say that, as has been the case, there will continue to be full cooperation.

‘The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite traumatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process.

‘I also understand and I always accepted the scrutiny that comes on me as a public figure and I’ve never shied away from that hence why I’m standing here talking to you just now.

‘But I am also entitled to a little bit of privacy in my home and my neighbours are also entitled to a bit of privacy.

‘Over the years, as a result of living next door to me, they’ve been subjected to more than their fair share of disruption and inconvenience and that has particularly been the case over the past couple of days.

‘I really hope, and I know, that you will give some respect to that.

‘So that’s really all I’m able to say just now, other than I intend to get on with life and my job as you would expect me to.’

In 2017 the SNP raised nearly £500,000 from an online crowdfunding scheme, earmarked for a referendum campaign. Serious doubts were then raised about the money’s appropriation.

Former Chief Executive, Mr Murrell was arrested on Wednesday and was later released without charge.

First Minister Humza Yousaf admitted that the party’s finances had not been managed well, as he disassociate himself from Mr Murrell.

