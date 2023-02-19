Two candidates join the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the leader of SNP

By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 14:11

Two candidates join the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the leader of Scottish National Party. Photo by Lydovic Farine Shutterstock

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan are the first two candidates in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon

The race for the new leader of the Scottish National Party has started as two candidates have launched their bid to contest for the position of Nicola Sturgeon.

According to BBC, Yousaf and Regan are the first candidates who have officially declared their bids.

Yousaf while announcing his candidacy stated that after the announcement of Sturgeon’s resignation, he had been going through a “rollercoaster of emotions”.

“You’ve got to put yourself forward if you think you’re the best person for the job. And I do. This is the top job in the country, and it needs somebody who has experience”, he said during a recent statement.

Since 2021, Humza Haroon Yousaf has held the position of Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services.

He is the Scottish Government’s first Muslim and non-white cabinet minister and has served as the Glasgow Pollok MSP since 2016.

On the other hand, Ashten Regan held the position of Minister for Community Safety from 2018 to 2022, when she resigned in opposition to the Gender Recognition Act.

She is a supporter of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and has served as the Edinburgh Eastern MSP since 2016.

While launching her bid Regan said, “We need to bring back unity, draw a line under certain things and move past them. I believe I am the person to do that”.

She added, “The electorate expect the Scottish Government to focus on things that are important to them, that means the NHS which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the pandemic.

Regan continued, “People expect a First Minister to concentrate on boosting the economy, creating jobs, and helping them deal with the cost-of-living crisis”.

