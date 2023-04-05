BREAKING NEWS: Sturgeon’s husband arrested over SNP finances

By John Ensor • 05 April 2023 • 11:27

Under arrest, Peter Murrell. Credit: Peter Murrell / Twitter.

THE husband of ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as police investigate financial irregularities in the SNP’s finances, today Wednesday April 5 according to The Daily Mail.

Police are carrying out searches in various properties, while Peter Murrell, 58, who was chief executive during his wife’s term in office, is being interviewed by detectives.

Shortly before she stepped down Sturgeon was under pressure to answer questions ab out a £107,000 loan from her husband to the SNP.

The police are looking into allegations of the misappropriation of £600,000 which was intended to be used to promote the Scottish independence campaign.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed, “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

The Electoral Commission previously reprimanded the SNP for failing to give details about the loan, after they missed three deadlines.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.