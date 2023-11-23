The Swing Ball: A Night of Elegance and Generosity

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Nov 2023 • 10:48

PRESENTED by Talk Radio Europe and Rotary Club Marbella Guadalmina, The Swing Ball at Puente Romano featured the timeless allure of live swing music mixed with generous

philanthropy. The red carpet, that led the attendees to their champagne reception, was full of sparkles and flashing camera lights, and as guests mingled in the entrance room, luxurious canapés were offered and many different languages could be heard. Euro Weekly directors Michel and Steven Euesden were delighted to be guests, especially for such a superb cause.

As everyone was led into the main hall, a picture of decadence awaited them. The attention to detail in event planning was evident in every aspect, from the dramatic candle holders on each table to the delectable dishes served that complemented this swinging sophisticated atmosphere.

A smooth Jazz singer named Campbell, who guest Gita Kalantar commented reminded her of Frank Sinatra, eased the audience into the theme of the night with his sultry renditions of some timeless classics. He even travelled around the tables, serenading certain guests! The main cause of the night was not lost in the excitement however, as Chairman of Talk Radio Europe and a Rotarian member of Rotary Club Marbella Guadalmina, Martin Nathan, took to the stage to reflect on why this fabulous event was taking place. First he gave thanks to the sponsors of the evening, Aaura Dental, Blevins Franks and Spence Clarke, before explaining that “the tag line on the event poster ‘hang on to life’ was prompted by the number of suicides each year in Spain and other European countries. Each year in Spain around 3600 lives are lost to suicide”. He went on to say that the aim of the evening was “to raise what we hope will be a significant amount of money” from both the raffle and an auction to support mental health on the Costa Del Sol.

As a live Andalucian swing band played and brought the theme of the evening to life, many guests dressed in suits and sparkles graced the dance floor to show off their swing skills! Happy in the knowledge that this good time was all in donation to an incredibly worthy cause. The Swing Ball in Marbella managed to seamlessly blend the glitz and glamour of a bygone era with the noble cause of supporting mental health, creating a memorable experience for all who attended.