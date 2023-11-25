Sinner stuns Djokovic twice in Malaga as Italy beat Serbia to reach 2023 Davis Cup Final

By Chris King •
Updated: 25 Nov 2023 • 21:32
Image of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals venue in Malaga, Spain.
Credit: X@DavisCup
ITALY battled their way into the 2023 Davis Cup final this Saturday, November 25, with a stunning victory over Serbia.
No words just pure joy. #DavisCupFinals | @federtennis pic.twitter.com/RRjqzjXjGv
— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 25, 2023
No words just pure joy. #DavisCupFinals | @federtennis pic.twitter.com/RRjqzjXjGv
— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 25, 2023
It is 25 years since the Italians last reached the final of this prestigious men’s team tennis tournament. The 1976 champions will face last year’s beaten finalists Australia in tomorrow’s final after the Aussies dispatched Finland in the other semi-final.
Miomir Kecmanovic put Serbia ahead after he defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7-9) 6-2 6-1 in the first singles rubber in the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in the Spanish city of Malaga.
That was followed by a repeat of last weekend’s ATP Finals decider with the world No 1 Novak Djokovic facing off against the world No 4, Jannik Sinner.
The Serb legend was victorious in Turin but in a match that those present would have been overjoyed to witness, In a remarkable comeback, Sinner won the match after finding himself trailing Djokovic 4-5, 0-40 on his serve, and a triple match point down in the final set.
In what was his third battle in 11 days with the best male tennis player of all-time, Sinner pulled out all the stops on the Costa del Sol today to level the Davis Cup tie at 1-1 by winning 6-2 2-6 7-5.
It then took Sinner and his partner Lorenzo Sonego just two sets to clinch a spot in the final after a thrilling doubles match that finished in a 6-3 6-4 victory for the Italian pair.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.