Sinner stuns Djokovic twice in Malaga as Italy beat Serbia to reach 2023 Davis Cup Final

By Chris King • Updated: 25 Nov 2023 • 21:32

Image of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals venue in Malaga, Spain. Credit: X@DavisCup

ITALY battled their way into the 2023 Davis Cup final this Saturday, November 25, with a stunning victory over Serbia.

It is 25 years since the Italians last reached the final of this prestigious men’s team tennis tournament. The 1976 champions will face last year’s beaten finalists Australia in tomorrow’s final after the Aussies dispatched Finland in the other semi-final.

Miomir Kecmanovic put Serbia ahead after he defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7-9) 6-2 6-1 in the first singles rubber in the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in the Spanish city of Malaga.

That was followed by a repeat of last weekend’s ATP Finals decider with the world No 1 Novak Djokovic facing off against the world No 4, Jannik Sinner.

The Serb legend was victorious in Turin but in a match that those present would have been overjoyed to witness, In a remarkable comeback, Sinner won the match after finding himself trailing Djokovic 4-5, 0-40 on his serve, and a triple match point down in the final set.

In what was his third battle in 11 days with the best male tennis player of all-time, Sinner pulled out all the stops on the Costa del Sol today to level the Davis Cup tie at 1-1 by winning 6-2 2-6 7-5.

It then took Sinner and his partner Lorenzo Sonego just two sets to clinch a spot in the final after a thrilling doubles match that finished in a 6-3 6-4 victory for the Italian pair.