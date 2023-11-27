Amazing Transformations: Noreen’s Story

By Emma Mitchell •
Most people wanting to lose weight throw themselves headlong into a diet, shed a couple of kilos in the first week or two and then either give up or battle on to get to the scale weight they want and then return to their former habits. In both cases, the statistical evidence is that over 90% of them will then regain all the weight they’ve lost and even add more.
A few brave souls realise that a diet alone is not the answer and that a vague desire to get into a smaller dress size isn’t motivation enough to lose weight and, most importantly, keep it off. The answer is to change one’s lifestyle, little by little, to lose weight and be healthier and fitter.
The older we get, the more daunting that prospect can be and it’s easy to simply shrug and make jokes about ‘middle-age spread’ or about being too old to try. It can also be easy to pile up excuses for not even attempting to try; unsupportive spouses, too many social commitments, lack of mobility, lack of time, being confused by the advice and more.
However transforming one’s life in increments to adopt healthier behaviours and reaping the benefits in terms of fat loss and increased fitness can be done at any age, at any weight and at any level of fitness.
We talk to Noreen, a lovely lady living in Turre, Almeria who has lost an incredible 57kgs so far and is an awe-inspiring example of someone who has transformed herself physically and behaviourally.
How long have you been living in Spain and, if it’s not a rude question, how old are you?
I’m 61 and I’ve been living in Spain for five years.
You’re a member of Gimnasio Turre, when did you start going and what prompted you to do so?
I joined in September 2020. During lockdown, my weight had increased and I had very little activity. I had seen Facebook posts about the gym re-opening and as I live close by and there was no long-term contract involved, I decided to give it a go. There are lots of lovely people at the gym and a real sense that we are all there for each other.
You’ve had an amazing transformation; are you comfortable saying how much weight you’ve lost and what you are able to do fitness-wise now that you couldn’t when you started?
I’ve lost nine stone (57kgs). When I started, I had minimal fitness and flexibility, I couldn’t walk very far and everyday tasks like putting on shoes were becoming increasingly difficult. Now, I can easily walk five kilometres without stopping and without constant lower back pain.
How many sessions do you do in the gym each week and what sort of activities?
A typical day now starts with a three-kilometre walk followed by the gym. I have been doing three weight sessions each week plus a Private Trainer session. I also do three circuit classes and a Bodytone class.
Away from the gym, do you do other fitness activities or follow a particular diet?
Outside the gym, I now look for opportunities to walk and aim for 12 – 15,000 steps per day. I follow a calorie-counting diet and monitor protein and fibre intake. I have followed a group called Team RH for 2.5 years, which has really helped with my knowledge about nutrition.
Is there anything else about your lifestyle that’s changed as a result of your transformation?
I have maintained my weight loss for 16 months despite having a busy social life that usually involves eating and drinking, but I now understand how my body reacts and I know what I need to do to pull it back.
Have there been challenges along the way or times when you’ve wanted to pack it in? What has kept you going?
I never set out to lose so much, I just thought I would lose a bit, feel better and probably put it back on again.
The motivation to keep going now is that I don’t want to put it back on again and the thought of going backwards is quite scary. It is challenging to keep going as it gets more difficult and you have to work harder as time goes on. I have dieted all my adult life and I have never stuck at it like this before, nor have I done as much gym work.
How do people around you, who may not follow a health or fitness routine, react to you now? Are people generally supportive?
Friends and family have generally been very supportive and are pleased for me. Some say I am obsessive because I weigh everything that I eat but I don’t listen to them because if I don’t weigh my food, I don’t know what I’m eating and won’t be in a caloric deficit, which is the only way to lose fat.
Going out in Spain often involves lots of high-calorie, carby food, how do you navigate that?
I still eat out, but I compensate on days around that and get back on track straight away rather than allowing one day off plan to become three days off plan.
How important is going to the gym to you and what makes it a place you feel comfortable in?
Gimnasio Turre has played a huge part in my weight loss and fitness journey. You walk in and immediately feel comfortable. There is a wide range of equipment and classes with great trainers. You just get on with what you want to do and help is at hand if you need it.
Do you have other goals you want to achieve?
Ideally, I would like to lose about another 10kg, but keeping up with fitness and walking is more important and I am equally happy if I just maintain where I am now.
What advice would you give to other people out there who are in your age range and want to lose weight and get fitter?
My advice to anyone around my age, even if they don’t need to lose weight, is to get moving. Increase little by little and you will be amazed at how much progress you make. Don’t be afraid to join a friendly gym where you will be among like-minded people and you will be supported along the way. There is a wide age range of people, including many in their 60s and 70s. Everyone is different and has different goals, but the only way to make progress is to take the first step.
